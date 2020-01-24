Why progressives should favor globalization: My long-read Q&A with Kimberly Clausing

Articles

Nowadays, globalization has many critics on both sides of the aisle. On the right, it seems that advocates for global markets have lost some ground to populists and nationalists over the past few years. On the left, however, things are less clear. While presidential candidates like Warren and Sanders have decried both America’s trade deals and the influence of multinational corporations, support for trade and immigration among Democratic voters has never been higher than it’s been throughout the Trump administration. To explore this dichotomy, and to hear the progressive case for globalization, I spoke last week with Kimberly Clausing on Political Economy.

Kim is the Thormund Miller and Walter Mintz Professor of Economics at Reed College, where she studies international trade, international and public finance, and the taxation of multinational firms. She has worked on economic policy research with the International Monetary Fund, the Hamilton Project, the Brookings Institution, and the Tax Policy Center. She is also the author of Open: The Progressive Case for Free Trade, Immigration, and Global Capital.

Pethokoukis: How is the progressive case for free trade, immigration, and global capital different from the ordinary case? Are there substantive differences?

Clausing: I think what’s different about this argument is that it’s not based solely around the efficiency criteria. So we often think of trade, immigration, and global capital as helping markets function better and be more efficient, growing GDP overall. And what I’m arguing in this book is that, not only is that case quite strong, which it is, but even if you just care about things like equity and the well-being of the middle class and typical workers and the poor, at first glance, free trade, immigration, and global capital are also good for those aims.

But I would caution that all of the methods of economic integration do run the risk of harming some people, and so another argument that I’m making in this book is that it’s important to accompany those global open policies with attention to redistribution and the larger social policy context.

So that sort of initial case — the efficiency case, the “this will boost GDP” case — do you disagree with any of that? Or is the problem that a lot of people, a lot of economists, don’t get much beyond that case? They think that once you’ve made that case, you don’t have to say any more because that should overpower any objections.

I agree with the efficiency case. And I think for the most part these types of global economic integration are really good for the economy as a whole. But I don’t shy away from noticing that there are big groups in the economy that aren’t really feeling that the rising tide is lifting all boats.

What I caution against is blaming trade and immigration for that feeling. I do think that there are groups of people who have been hurt by international trade, for instance. But there are a lot of elements in our capitalist economy that create job churn, disruption, and income inequality. And my argument is that those are things that we should deal with directly, rather than by hoping that restricting trade or restricting immigration will get at some secondary effects that cause inequality. I argue that restricting trade and immigration in response to American workers’ concerns would make their situation worse.

If all I knew about what progressives, folks on the left, and Democrats think about trade was what I learned from watching the Democratic presidential debates, I would say that you had a very heavy lift with this book, because, to the extent that any of these issues come up, it’s pretty negative.

True, Democrats tend not to like the president’s trade agenda. But it seems like there’s not much they’ve liked about America’s trade agenda for a long time. You really don’t hear much good about the Pacific Trade Deal, which we elected not to participate in. They don’t like NAFTA, they think that was a failure.

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders arrive onstage during the U.S. Democratic presidential candidates debate at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. November 20, 2019. Via Reuters

So if all I knew was from those debates, it would sound like American trade policy has been an abject failure for decades, it’s been terrible for workers and the middle class. Just an ultimate failure. You’re saying that’s wrong?

I’m saying that’s wrong. And I think that’s an error that both sides make. Certainly President Trump, in his campaign and presidency, has echoed those same themes. And so, interestingly, while this is often cast as a Democrats vs. Republicans issue, I think this is really a centrist vs. extremes issue. We tend to think of the political spectrum as lining up from small government to big government, or from market-friendly to market-hostile. But there’s another dimension: open vs. closed.

I think that dimension creates some different bedfellows than the other dimension, in the sense that you see the far left and far right agreeing on more isolationist and nationalist economic policy aims, whereas there are people in the middle — in recent administrations you can point to people in the Clinton, Bush, and Obama administrations — that share a friendlier attitude towards trade and immigration. They recognize its potential for good for both the United States’ workers and, of course, the world.

So just to take NAFTA, which comes up in these debates and the president has sort of reworked and renegotiated — do you think NAFTA was not the worst trade deal in American history?

I think there’s very little evidence that NAFTA has anything to do with the vast majority of concerns felt by the middle class or the poor. If you look at the two decades of research on what has been going on post-NAFTA, there’s just very little evidence of big, sustained effects on US labor.

I think it became a sort of political tool and a scapegoat, really, for a lot of anxieties that people were feeling. And that scapegoat nature of the agreement was really sort of independent of what was going on with people’s economic realities.

And if you look at polling data, what’s really interesting is the evolution of how people think about NAFTA and how the two parties thought about it, even. So if you go back about a decade and you ask people in 2010 or so what they thought of NAFTA, the left and the right had pretty similar approval levels, whether they identified as Democrat or Republican. If you ask more recently, interestingly, the Democratic approval for NAFTA is much higher than the Republican approval.

I think this is partly because voters take their cues from what their leadership is telling them. So Trump has spent a lot of time talking about NAFTA as the worst possible agreement, so I think the Republican identity is sort of centered around that, at least among voters, if not elites. And so, it’s clear that public opinion isn’t always shaped by what’s happening to people on a day to day basis.

But those polls may just be showing that, for Democrats, whatever Trump is for they’re against and whatever he’s against they’re for.

And there seems to be sort of a deeper thing happening on the left, where — and this is probably always been there among unions to some extent but perhaps it’s growing —there seems to be this growing skepticism about capitalism as is practiced in the United States. This skepticism seems to be, in part, a skepticism about trade, and it sure seems like if we get a Democratic president and Democratic congress, there is going to be a lot of skepticism about striking new trade deals. That just doesn’t seem to be where the party’s going.

Actually, I would differ a little. If you look, for instance, at the support for USMCA in Congress, you saw a lot of Democrats who were interested in getting that deal done, who sort of realized that throwing away NAFTA was ultimately going to be a self-destructive move.

U.S. President Donald Trump, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto attend the USMCA signing ceremony before the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. Via Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

I’m hoping that my book can contribute to this sort of battle of ideas and explain to receptive people throughout the political spectrum that it’s probably in the best interest of the American middle class to not willy nilly start trade wars and destroy prior trading agreements. If you look at the damage that’s happened, for instance, over the past few years due to those kinds of actions, you can see the point I’m trying to make.

The point is that tariffs are actually not just a consumption tax, but a regressive consumption tax that is paid disproportionately by the poor compared to other sources of government revenue. And creating new trade disruptions actually can hurt workers in the manufacturing sector and in the economy. That’s because our export industries get targeted for retaliation, and also American companies’ competitiveness often depends on global supply chains.

So it’s pretty hard to take tariffs and trade wars and undo shocks that might have affected workers by putting up protection, but it’s pretty easy to create new shocks and new disruption to US workers. So one thing I hope everyone can learn by looking at the past couple of years and also looking at the intellectual arguments here is that if we want to help US workers and we’re sensitive to their economic needs, we have to be a little subtler than just threatening to dismantle trade agreements and starting trade wars. There are much more direct and productive ways to help them. And I discuss several of these ideas at the end of the book.

Would a trade skeptic on the left critique your book by saying, “So what you’re offering is that, after my job is gone to some other country, then you’re just going to give me retraining or a wage subsidy for a couple of years?” That seems like a possible critique you might here.

Yes, labor unions and representatives of labor are generally reluctant to say, “We don’t want to be compensated for the jobs we’ve lost, we want to keep those jobs.” And that’s a very legitimate feeling to have, but I would point out that there are a lot of sources of economic disruption. Take computers and technology, for instance. You can easily lose your job to a robot or to automation or to the fact that it can now be done for free by artificial intelligence or something. And those sources of disruption are very real, too.

So I think what we need in our economy are powerful tools — and I suggest, for instance, massively expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit — that make sure that, when GDP is growing, it affects everyone in the income distribution. Then we don’t have to worry so much about whether the job is being lost due to a robot or due to Wal-Mart coming into town and driving out your store, or being lost due to foreign competition. Regardless of what’s buffeting the economy, we can make sure that when GDP goes up, it’s going up for typical people too. There are a lot of really powerful tools through the tax system and elsewhere.

I don’t think retraining tends to be particularly effective, but I have seen evidence that standing access to community college, looking at possible innovation and things like a wage insurance program, but also really direct things like expanding the EITC and the child tax credit and other things to get money down the income distribution and reward work at the same time. I think those are really useful responses.

The problem with tackling trade directly — I think a lot of people might be tempted to say “Well we should put up tariffs and try to bring those jobs back,” — is that I’m not sure that’s effective. We’ve seen over the past few years as tariffs have been raised, they have been raised substantially.

So we’re seeing an experiment happening right now?

Yeah, we’ve been running this experiment. We’ve been raising tariffs on products from China and elsewhere. We’ve also raised tariffs on European goods, on Canadian goods, on goods with many of our trading partners. And it’s hardly led to a sort of reemergence of American manufacturing.

On the contrary, we’ve seen some businesses be hurt by those tariffs because they rely on inexpensive input goods that come from abroad. When those input goods get more expensive, it cuts into their ability to hire those workers and produce in the United States. As just one example, General Motors paid a billion dollars in tariffs in the most recent year. And this is at the same time they’re closing plants in the Midwest.

Engines arrive on the assembly line at the General Motors (GM) manufacturing plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, U.S., August 22, 2019. Picture taken August 22, 2019. Via Reuters/Harrison McClary

So I think saying that restricting trade is going to be the answer to reclaiming the industries of yore is incorrect and potentially harmful to the very same workers that you’re trying to help with those policies.

I think what you’re saying is that, broadly speaking, in a well-functioning economy, there’s going to be disruption, and, in fact, it’s required. Without there being some disruption, you’re probably going to have a very stagnant economy. But we need to do a lot better of a job helping people deal with that disruption.

It also seems to me that, in American politics, you have more and more people saying, “We don’t want disruption. We don’t want disruption from trade or from technology.” And it almost seems as if, right after protectionism and trade barriers, the next step up is going to be to try to protect workers from technology. Maybe we’ll have robot taxes. It seems to me that this is where the momentum is.

Yeah, and I guess I’m pushing back against that momentum. I mean, you can complain about capitalism for the rest of time, but we don’t have evidence that any other system works, right? And capitalism comes with an incredible amount of creative disruption.

That doesn’t mean we can’t do things as a society to make a nicer capitalism. You know, helping, for instance, workers access health insurance, which is something that the Affordable Care Act did quite effectively. Pushing people from disruption and giving them access to tools that they need like free community college. There are a lot of ways that we can chip in and make these destructive moments of capitalism less disruptive. And I think it’s really important to remember that, when you look at things like the opioid crisis and the rise of suicide, we risk ignoring a lot of human harm that’s caused by job loss and job displacement.

But I think it’s very foolish to say as a response to that, “Well, we need to stop capitalism or we need to stop trading with other countries or we need to throw away our computers into the harbor like imperial tea.” Those kinds of actions actually are foolish, short-sighted responses that will ultimately make the middle class and the poor poorer rather than directly addressing their needs.

And I think a theme of the trade literature and of economics in general is that, when you have a problem, it’s better to go straight to the problem rather than do something that’s extremely indirect and hope that that helps the problem. So in the case of climate change, that’s caused by carbon. So make carbon more expensive, rather than taxing imports from a country that you think might somehow contribute to the problem. I guess I’m not against carbon adjustment on the border, but what I would say is that any problem you have, if you go straight to the problem itself rather than taking these indirect swipes at foreigners, that’s a more productive and helpful approach.

Is the case in favor of trade any different when dealing with a country like China? We hoped they would become an open society, but it seems to be going in the other direction. And there’s a massive national security dynamic to our relationship.

So does that change the case at all, thinking about China as different from the other countries because they’re potential geo-political rival or a competitor, or a threat?

One thing to keep in mind is the counterfactual. We’d love for China to be somewhat more open of a society. And there are human rights concerns with respect to the Uighur population for instance, and with Hong Kong and elsewhere. Those are very real and important concerns.

So the next question is, “Ok, if we have these real and important concerns about a country, what is the most effective way to encourage change and to work in a collaborative way with allies to exert pressure or soft power to improve the situation?” And if you look at the last few years, I would argue that threatening China with trade wars, implementing higher tariffs on many of their products, facing the retaliation when they then put tariffs our products, hasn’t done one bit to address the very reasonable concerns that we might have about the Chinese government’s decisions.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and former president Hu Jintao attend the parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People’s Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee – SP1EFA10MAB1G

So sometimes we’re left with an imperfect reality where perhaps the more constructive thing to do would have been to work with a bunch of allies. For instance, we had a group set up to adopt the Trans-Pacific Partnership, in part in order to have a set of allies that could respond in soft-power ways to concerns about intellectual property for instance. Wouldn’t it have been more effective to work with Europe and with Trans-Pacific allies to address these Chinese intellectual property concerns than to alienate those two groups by withdrawing from the TPP and by threatening Europe with various trade war actions? Does that make us more effective in negotiating with China? I would say the contrary.

Sometimes there aren’t perfect policy answers to problems, but there are better or worse things that you can do. So I’m in favor of building up alliances and friendly relations with countries, and I also think economic interdependency can be a good thing that reduces the probability of war and conflict.

Certainly, there’s a movement to do just the opposite. Some say that what we should be doing is decoupling our economy from a country that, again, seems to be becoming more authoritarian, more of a totalitarian surveillance state, and we should be doing nothing to help them boost their economy, boost their technological prowess. They argue that, ideally we should try to isolate them from the global economy as much as possible until they decide to open their economy and government to make them more market-friendly democratic. Anything else, and we’re just giving aid and comfort to an enemy, according to some people.

Well, I think calling China an enemy is somewhat unfair to the historic relationship between our countries. You know, there are a lot of really productive relationships that we’ve had with China in the past, and I don’t think we should attempt to prevent the economic rise of a country that’s managed to lift over 800 million from below the world bank poverty line to well above that line through their substantial economic growth. I don’t think that economic growth is actually harmful to the future of the world.

I guess the question is, how much power does the US have to shape the Chinese governments’ decisions about what type of state it will be? And what’s the most productive way the US can engage with China to avoid serious international conflicts that are unnecessary while nudging China toward a better reality? I don’t think threatening them with trade wars is going to be effective at achieving those goals of making China a more open economy.

On the contrary, I think you’re going to see a more nationalistic sentiment in China, more rallying around the flag and around that authoritarian government, because the US is threatening the economic growth and prosperity of China, and China can use this as a moment to scapegoat the United States, saying that their government isn’t at fault for the repressions that people might otherwise chafe against because the US is trying to prevent China’s rise. So we have to be careful about unintended consequences.

I know a lot of people on the right who think capitalism is a pretty good thing, and they will point to how China has opened its economy to trade with the West and investment and how it’s brought these hundreds of millions of people out of poverty. And they’ll say, “See? That’s a very clear example of why capitalism and trade are a good thing.”

Do people talk like that on the left, saying “Hey, capitalism can be great! Look how it brought all those people out of poverty.” Is that an argument you hear much?

I certainly hear it in the circles that I travel in. I you go to economics conferences, where I’d say the vast majority of economists tend to support people on the center-left on average —

Do you hear it among your fellow professors who aren’t economists?

The flow professors who aren’t economists I think can be persuaded pretty easily by looking at facts on the ground. I think there’s this really nice website called Our World in Data, and I’m often tweeting or retweeting insights that come from that website showing the massive amounts of economic progress that we’ve seen throughout the world.

I do think that one of our goals for everybody on the right and left who thinks about these social problems carefully and is open and receptive to ideas — I think one of our objectives with things like my book and this conversation — is to change hearts and minds with data and reason. I think there’s room for the left and the right to work together on some of these issues. We don’t have to be in this sort of fight to the death of tribalism that you see often infecting our politics.

I think that there’s a lot of mutual gain we have from thinking about how we should address these real problems that are faced by the poor and middle class in America while also keeping all of the great things about capitalism and openness that we’ve come to love. And I think that’s going to be the big challenge for everyone in the middle, the center-left, and the center-right: coming together to find an effective way to govern beyond all of this petty tribalism.

Let’s finish with immigration. I think if you asked a lot of Republicans, “What do you think the progressive case for immigration is?” I think their answer would be, “To have a lot of immigrants come into this country who will then vote for Democrats. That is the progressive case for immigration.” Is that your case, or is it something else?

Oh, on the contrary. I think that you can look throughout US history, in the beginning to now, and it’s quite obvious that immigrants have been a force for good over and over and over again in terms of innovation, in terms of entrepreneurship, in terms of economic growth, in terms of raising the wages of native born Americans by complementing their skills.

New citizens smile at a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization ceremony at the New York Public Library in Manhattan, New York, U.S., July 3, 2018. Via Reuters/Shannon Stapleton

So there’s a very strong economic case for immigration that’s based around the efficiency associated with taking somebody who is not being productive in their home country and moving them to the United States where they have all these great resources, institutions, and infrastructure to work with. And we’ve reaped those gains in a lot of ways. If you look at US Nobel Prizes in scientific fields, we tend to win the majority of Nobel Prizes in scientific fields, but over the last four decades, a majority of our Nobel Prizes have been awarded to foreign-born researchers who are working in US universities.

And you can also look at trends in business start-ups. Half of our billion-dollar start-ups have an immigrant on their founding team. 40 percent of our Fortune 500 companies were founded by either an immigrant or an immigrant’s child. So we’ve got this long tradition of scrappy hard-working immigrants coming to the United States and making a better life for themselves and for those around them. I think the data are very clear on that.

What do the data say on the impact of low-skill immigration on the wages of low-skilled native-born workers in the United States?

The vast majority of studies find very little effect of low-skill immigrants on low-skill workers. There are a handful of studies that find the potential for some negative effects, but those studies have often been critiqued and rethought elsewhere.

There’s a nice experiment if you look at the Mariel boatlift, which is when, for a brief period, Cubans were allowed to immigrate to the United States and increased the population of Miami substantially and increased the low-skill workforce of Miami substantially. And it’s a nice policy experiment because no one anticipated it — it essentially happened overnight. And you can use that experiment to examine what happened to the wages in Miami. After looking at it, and relooking at it, there’s very little evidence that that big influx of low-skill labor harmed native born Americans living in Miami.

That’s just one example, but in general the literature is pretty positive here. It doesn’t mean that you can’t find a person or two who’s hurt by this, but the efficiency gains in immigration are so large that you’d be throwing out a lot of beneficial things if you restrict immigration in response to these concerns of the tiny subset of this literature.

And for the people who don’t benefit, what would be your main policy approach? Wage insurance? The EITC?

I think if I could do two things, one would be to expand the Earned Income Tax Credit to really get more money to those left behind — especially those who are childless who don’t receive much benefit from the EITC. This would create more negative tax rates at the bottom of the income distribution, which is really important.

Another thing that I think we need to do better is to make investments that really complement our workers, such as investing in research and development, in infrastructure, in community college, in pre-K education. I think those are areas where the marginal social benefit of additional government spending is quite high, and where additional spending should really help the prospects of American workers throughout the income distribution.

To wrap up, based on what you’ve seen so far with what’s happening on the left, and to Democrats and what they’ve been saying at these debates and on the stump, have you become more or less optimistic that the Democrats, if they take control in Washington, will pursue a more open “drawbridge down” policy approach?

I think there’s quite a bit of variety across the Democratic candidates, so it’s a bit hard to generalize. But I think that for instance, if you imagine a world where Joe Biden becomes president and the Democrats get the Senate and House, I do think that this policy scenario is one that could turn out to be quite favorable for equitable growth, for making sure there’s economic growth and openness while also making sure that growth is shared throughout the broader society.

I worry about some of the most left-leaning candidates and their perspectives on these issues. I think, for instance, the Sanders campaign’s thoughts on trade and immigration are not particularly sophisticated. So in that sense I’m somewhat less optimistic.

But I think part of the goal of the book and in general is to give people the information, regardless of where they are on the spectrum, with which to think about the arguments and the data surrounding trade and immigration in a more thoughtful way, and a less reactive and ideological way. And I think, on both sides of the political spectrum, there’s work to be done there.

Kimberly, thanks for coming on the podcast.

Thank you!

