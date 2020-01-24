An explanation for high CEO pay that doesn’t involve greed or ‘late capitalism’

Articles

The issue of CEO pay is a big part of the American debate over inequality. Why do corporate bosses make so darn much? And even more to the point, why do they make so much more than they used to (even adjusting for inflation)?

“Greed” is the populist activist and politician answer. A more sophisticated version of this argument is outlined in “Why Has CEO Pay Increased So Much?” by economists Xavier Gabaix and Augustin Landier. Basically, it comes down to clever CEOs taking advantage of the system because they can, with modern norms hardly a constraint. For instance: “Stock-option plans are viewed as a means by which CEOs can (inefficiently) increase their own compensation under the camouflage of (efficiently) improving incentives, and thus without encountering shareholder resistance.” According to this view, high-paid CEOs literally skim or steal the bulk of their compensation.

There are other explanations, but Gabaix and Landier have arrived at their own, one with far less political sizzle: Companies are now worth more, so the CEOs running them get paid more. From the study (bold by me):

This paper develops a simple equilibrium model of CEO pay. CEOs have different talents and are matched to firms in a competitive assignment model. In market equilibrium, a CEO’s pay depends on both the size of his firm and the aggregate firm size. The model determines the level of CEO pay across firms and over time, offering a benchmark for calibratable corporate finance. We find a very small dispersion in CEO talent, which nonetheless justifies large pay differences. In recent decades at least, the size of large firms explains many of the patterns in CEO pay, across firms, over time, and between countries. In particular, in the baseline specification of the model’s parameters, the sixfold increase of U.S. CEO pay between 1980 and 2003 can be fully attributed to the sixfold increase in market capitalization of large companies during that period. … Our model also sheds light on cross-country differences in compensation. It predicts that countries experiencing a lower rise in firm value than the United States should also have experienced lower executive compensation growth, which is consistent with European evidence (e.g., Abowd and Bognanno [1995] and Conyon and Murphy [2000]). Our tentative evidence (hampered by the inferior quality of international compensation data) shows that a good fraction of cross-country differences in the level of CEO compensation can be explained by differences in firm size.

Again, this was a 2008 paper. A lot happened in corporate America over the next few years. So here is a 2013 update:

In the “size of stakes” view quantitatively formalized in Gabaix and Landier (2008), CEO compensation is determined in a competitive talent market, and reflects the size of firms affected by talent. This paper offers an empirical update on this view. The years 2004-2011, which include the recent crisis, were not part of the initial study and offer a laboratory to examine the theory as they include new positive and negative shocks to the size of large firms. Executive compensation at the top (ex ante) did closely track the evolution of average firm value during those years. During the crisis (2007 – 2009), average total firm value decreased by 17%, and CEO pay decreased by 28%. During 2009-2011, we observe a rebound of firm value by 19% and of CEO pay increased by 22%. These fairly proportional changes provide a validity check in favor of the “size of stakes” view.

