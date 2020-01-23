Thursday afternoon videos

Articles

1. Video of the Day I (above): “Walter Williams: The Truth about GREED,” the “noblest of human motivations….. greed is wonderful.”

2. Video of the Day II (above): “BERNing Down America” from the Clean Energy Alliance. “The socialist senator is talking less like a presidential candidate than he is a religious prophet. His energy plans don’t just defy the laws of economics and energy, Green New Bernie defies reality itself. Here’s our humorous take on how Bernie must imagine himself as an energy prophet who is not bound by the laws of physics, economics, or even reality.”

3. Video of the Day III (above) is “Rewriting US History” from Tony Heller, who is concerned that “US temperature graphs released by government agencies bear no resemblance to the underlying thermometer data.”

4. Video of the Day IV (above) is “Everything On Demand” from John Stossel on how competition makes entertainment better and cheaper.

5. Video of the Day V (above) is “Protecting Children From Climate Fraud” is from Tony Heller who says “Climate education is now my full-time occupation. Protecting children from climate fraudsters is one of my primary goals.”

