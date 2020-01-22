The Fed, the Journal, all of you are (partly) wrong about China tariffs

Articles

With a China trade deal signed, at least, the US financial community is pushing for more tariff rollback. The Wall Street Journal on Monday cited Federal Reserve studies to say Americans pay for the tariffs. Their target is President Trump’s mistaken claims. But the Fed and other researchers on this topic can themselves be misleading and the press has magnified the problem.

The President has many times been insistent along the lines of “you’re not paying for those tariffs, China’s paying,” which is only partly true. Everyone involved pays, as is standard with tariffs and why a world of tariffs would be a world of higher costs. While the US Treasury is indeed taking in billions, billions barely scratch the administration’s gigantic budget deficits.

Some of President Trump’s trade critics make a comparison to basic shopping. Just because you buy more than you sell to a store, and end up paying the store money, doesn’t mean the store ripped you off and should be punished. Just because we buy more than we sell to a country, and end up paying them money, doesn’t mean they ripped us off and should be sanctioned.

The biggest problem with trade balance protectionism is it dismisses what we get for our money. Yet when implying Americans pay nearly all the costs of tariffs, the President’s critics make a parallel error. An October Fed paper is cited by the Journal and others for arguing “approximately 100 percent of these import taxes have been passed on to U.S. importers and consumers.”

It’s a strong statement that has been repeated many times. It’s also a distortion. Back to the shopping story — if the store chooses or is forced to raise prices, you pay the extra for whatever you keep buying there. This may or may not be news to the President (I doubt it) but it’s not controversial. It’s not even interesting.

The fun question is how much you *didn’t buy* because of the higher prices. In this case, how much did imports from China drop due to American tariffs? This is hard in part because tariffs came in stages and tariff threats may have mattered as well. Further, the main tariff hit occurs barely seven months ago — not much time to separate out its impact from everything else.

In the first six months after the main hit, goods imports (tariffs are only on goods) from China fell $50 billion in on-year terms. The store loses on what you don’t buy, and China-based exporters have lost from $50 billion we haven’t bought from them. Note: $50 billion is not the true cost to China. And it’s certainly not an estimate of American “savings.”

Finally, $50 billion can’t by itself indicate which side lost more — economics is too messy for all this. We can say China’s exports to the US fell sharply and the US hasn’t lost much. The Journal editorial cites an estimate of $1.4 billion real income per month. $1.4 billion is about 40 minutes of aggregate US economic activity.

Since economics is messy, there are many other estimates of the cost of China tariffs for the US. Say the true figure is now far higher, $3.4 billion per month in current dollars or $40 billion annually. That’s still very little. Personal consumption rose over $700 billion in 2019 to $14.9 trillion.

Lost exports to China? Below $25 billion in 2019 and not all due to Chinese retaliation. Uncertainty! Advice: be suspicious when uncertainty is supposed to be more important than material impact. More advice: be extra suspicious when the S&P 500 overcomes the uncertainty to rise seven percent in just six months after the main tariffs are applied (excludes December rally).

President Trump’s view is badly incomplete. Trade deficits don’t just represent spent money, tariffs don’t just force other countries to feed the Treasury. If they forced China to the table, other options could have too. But the President’s not the only one painting a warped picture of the China tariffs, or the only one doing so over and over again.

