5 questions for Peter Klenow on America’s capacity for economic growth

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 20 January 2020 12:00 Hits: 2

How the America’s economy perform in the 2010s? And how might population growth, trade, and technological innovations all affect America’s capacity for economic growth in the 2020s and beyond? Peter Klenow joins me to discuss.

Peter is the Ralph Landau Professor in Economic Policy at Stanford University, as well as the Gordon Moore Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research. His work focuses on the macroeconomics of growth, productivity, and prices.

Below is an abbreviated transcript of our conversation. You can read our full discussion here. You can also subscribe to my podcast on iTunes or Stitcher, or download the podcast on Ricochet.

Pethokoukis: Looking back, do you think economists will remember the 2010s as an impressive decade, since we’re in the middle of the longest economic expansion in US history? Or will they look at it as a disappointing decade in which the economy puttered along at only two percent growth?

Klenow: Cyclically, the economy looks great, in terms of the unemployment rate falling more or less continuously and employment rising. But in terms of incomes per worker, it’s been much more disappointing.

Looking back, we had that slow growth period after the oil embargo in the early 1970s — it lasted some twenty years. And then we had ten years of rapid growth. And maybe we hoped when the economy then grew slowly again from 2005 to 2010 that this was partly the after-effects of the Great Recession and the global financial crisis. So I think we will be disappointed that the growth rate didn’t pick back up again.

via Twenty20

Given the baked-in demographic trends of slower population and workforce growth, isn’t the relevant problem really the disappointing productivity growth, which we haven’t seen pick up after that spurt in the mid-90s and early 2000s?

Right. The direct effect of the slowdown in workforce growth slows GDP growth, but that doesn’t really bother me because there should be fewer jobs since we have fewer people. That’s a natural slowdown, just like Japan has grown more slowly because of, in their case, maybe negative workforce growth. So that’s relatively benign. But the weak productivity growth is much more concerning.

Now, it could be that those two are linked. We’ve seen a strong relationship between firm start-ups and population growth. Just having more people means more people to start, operate, and work for businesses. So slower population growth might be slowing the supply of labor to start new enterprises and innovate. And it also slows the growth rate of the size of the market, which could also affect the profitability of innovation.

So there could be some really interesting feedback effects from slow population growth to slow productivity growth that operate through innovation, which is why more immigration of high-skilled workers might help the US address its weak productivity growth.

Regarding the economic impact of the Internet and information revolution: Was it just a ten-year boost for growth, from the mid-90s to the mid-2000s? Are pessimists right when they say that the Internet, while important, hasn’t matched up to some of the great general purpose technologies of the past like electrification or the combustion engine, in terms of its impact on productivity?

Maybe. I’m still hoping in the future that we’ll get much bigger productivity gains from things like artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Also, keep in mind that this ten-year boost was still pretty good. If productivity grew at two and a half percent or more when it was otherwise on a one percent trend over ten years, that’s accumulating over 15 percent productivity level boosts. And this even assumes we would have hummed along at one percent growth. It’s possible that we would have fallen below one percent, and computers actually lifted us up further, from maybe a half percent to two and a half percent rather than just from one to two and a half percent. We can’t see the counter-factual world, so maybe computers contributed more than 15 percent over that time period.

And then there’s still the unmeasured growth. People are saving a lot of time because of a lot of things they can now do with their smartphone. That is worth something even if it’s not showing up in measured output per hour of work.

What would you like policymakers to understand about trade and how it impacts innovation and growth?

Trade is a positive-sum game. It’s not a game where there’s a winner and loser and a fixed amount of resources. There are dynamic benefits that allow these gains to be bigger, because trade spurs the flow of products and ideas across countries. Trade allows people to figure out how other countries’ products are used and then start to figure out how they can develop a better version that serves their purposes even better.

So I think the rise of Western Europe, Japan, and Korea has been a boon to the US. Policymakers need to understand that all countries can succeed at trade, provided that there is an even playing field, good property rights, and protection against countries stealing intellectual property.

Going forward, given the demographics, is a three percent economy still possible for the United States?

I think it is, but it’s going to have to come through some sort of technological revolution.

If I think about the growth rate of resources we can devote to research, even if we allowed twice the H1B visas, that’s not going to double the growth rate of research activity in a way that could feed the growth rate and push it up to two or three percent. So where I think the acceleration would have to come form is a rich vein of technological progress in things like AI and machine learning.

I’m a cautious optimist in that sense. Yes, there’s going to be lots of pain and disruption associated with this technological progress. But as long as we handle the distributional issues intelligently through things like wage subsidies and rising sectors that make it easier for people to transition, then this is something we should welcome.

The post 5 questions for Peter Klenow on America’s capacity for economic growth appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/5-questions-for-peter-klenow-on-americas-capacity-for-economic-growth/