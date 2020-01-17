A Collection of Materials About Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Category: Economy Hits: 3
● Portrait of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.
From the National Archives and Records Administration.
● Resources from The King Center, Atlanta, Georgia
● Complete Transcript of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Assassination Conspiracy Trial
● Martin Luther King Encyclopedia (via Stanford University)
● Digitized: Official March on Washington Program (via NARA)
This program listed the events scheduled at the Lincoln Memorial during the August 28, 1963.
● The Martin Luther King, Jr. Papers Project at Stanford University
● MLK Day Resources (via Infoplease.com)
Includes: History of the Holiday, Biography of Martin Luther King, Civil Disobedience, King Assassination Conspiracy Theories, The March on Washington, Excerpt from the “I Have a Dream” Speech, Martin Luther King Speeches, Quotes from Martin Luther King, Timelines: Martin Luther King, Jr. and Civil Rights Movement
● Voices of Civil Rights Online Exhibition (via Library of Congress)
The exhibition Voices of Civil Rights documents events during the Civil Rights Movement in the United States. This exhibition draws from the thousands of personal stories, oral histories, and photographs collected by the “Voices of Civil Rights” project, a collaborative effort of AARP, the Leadership Conference on Civil Rights (LCCR), and the Library of Congress, and marks the arrival of these materials in the Library’s collection.
● Court Documents Related to Martin Luther King, Jr., and Memphis Sanitation Workers (via National Archives and Records Administration)
● We Shall Overcome, Historic Places of the Civil Rights Movement (via National Park Service)
Online exhibition.
● Nobel Peace Prize Materials (via NobelPrize.org)
● Presentation Speech Gunnar Jahn*, Chairman of the Nobel Committee, 1964
● MLK’s Nobel Prize Acceptance Speech
December 10, 1964
● Transcript of MLK’s Nobel Lecture
December 11, 1964
● Martin Luther King, Jr. and the Civil Rights Movement Resources (The Seattle Times)
● Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historic Site (via National Park Service)
● CNN Student News One-Sheet: Martin Luther King Jr. (via CNN)
