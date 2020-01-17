How are we not talking about housing anywhere near as much as healthcare? That’s a problem.

Articles

Perhaps the greatest trick American politics ever played was disappearing the 2000s housing collapse. Remember, it was a shocking 30 percent drop in value of an asset that was the supposedly supersafe cornerstone of personal wealth and retirement savings. But we don’t talk much about it. That, even though housing remains central to many of the problems and risks in the American economy and elsewhere. “Governments across the rich world,” argues The Economist in a big cover story, “have made it too difficult to build the accommodation that their populations require; they have created unwise economic incentives for households to funnel more money into the housing market; and they have failed to design a regulatory infrastructure to constrain housing bubbles.”

But while low housing prices — after a collapsed bubble — were the big problem a decade ago, today it’s high housing prices in some of America’s most productive cities. For example: In “Moving to density: Half a century of housing costs and wage premia from Queens to King Salmon,” researchers (Philip Hoxie and Stan Veuger of AEI, as well as Daniel Shoag of Harvard Kennedy School and Case Western Reserve University) look at why non-college folks aren’t moving to cities the way they used to. And a big reason is that it doesn’t pay to move the way it used to is because of housing costs. Indeed, they find “there is now, on average, an urban wage penalty after accounting for the cost of shelter.”

And why is housing so pricey for so many? Bad government. As Shoag explains in “Removing Barriers to Accessing High-Productivity Places,” “Regulatory barriers to increasing the supply of housing, many of which were erected during the 1970s, are the culprit. Despite high demand and rising prices, the increase in available housing units has been anemic.”

The overall economic impact is also significant. Research by Chang-Tai Hsieh and Enrico Moretti suggests the labor market misallocation resulting from stringent restrictions to new housing supply in high productivity cities like New York and the San Francisco Bay have “lowered aggregate US growth by 36 percent from 1964 to 2009.” Now that’s a big number, but not a crazy one. In the new NBER working paper “Urban Growth and its Aggregate Implications,” researchers Gilles Duranton and Diego Puga conduct a thought experiment:

Imagine stopping US city population growth in 1950. This implies keeping the population of every US city capped at its 1950 level and no new cities being created. At the same time, we let total US population, total factor productivity, and human capital accumulation evolve just as they did between 1950 and 2010. … Under the thought experiment where there is neither existing city growth nor new city creation after 1950, all 155 million would go into rural areas instead. This would lead to large losses both from not being able to accommodate more people into productive cities, as even incumbents would want, and from running rural areas deeply into decreasing returns. Under this counterfactual, the average annual growth rate in income per person between 1950 and 2010 would drop from the actual 2.1% to 0.8%. … City growth in response to human capital accumulation, productivity growth, and the evolution in transportation is a powerful force for improving the spatial allocation of population.

Housing is pretty important. The CRS notes that as of 2018, “spending on housing services was about $2.6 trillion, accounting for 11.6% of GDP. Taken together, spending within the housing market accounted for nearly 15% of GDP in 2018.” So about the same size as healthcare. Clearly housing merits a roughly comparable amount of discussion.

