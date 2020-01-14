5 questions for Lori Ann LaRocco on the long-term consequences of the trade war

Articles

Since the trade war began, how much have both American and Chinese trade patterns changed? Will these patterns revert to normal at the close of the trade war, or have US industries permanently lost their Chinese customers? Lori Ann LaRocco joins me to discuss.

Lori Ann LaRocco is the senior editor of guests for CNBC business news. She is also the author of many books, including Thriving in the New Economy, Dynasties of the Sea, Opportunity Knocking, and, most recently, Trade War: Containers Don’t Lie, Navigating the Bluster.

Below is an abbreviated transcript of our conversation. You can read our full discussion here. You can also subscribe to my podcast on iTunes or Stitcher, or download the podcast on Ricochet.

Pethokoukis: I think a lot of people don’t really know how to judge this US-China trade war. They may know these big macro aggregate statistics, like the trade deficit. But you did something different. You got down there into the actual ports, looking at what was really going on at the ports, right?

Exactly. That’s where everything comes in and out. I wrote the book because over 95 percent of what is in your home comes in a ship, and I thought it was very important for everyone to understand what we’re hearing and what is actually transpiring over the waterway are totally different.

Take the soybean trade as an example. Something you can literally see with the containers and cargo going into the ports of China is that they have been increasing their supply of soybeans with Brazil. And when China wanted to buy the fresh soybeans during our time of harvest, instead of buying the North Dakota soy bean, they bought the Canadian soybean. China is expanding their trade world with other countries. And we have been substituted.

Soybeans are harvested from a field on Hodgen Farm in Roachdale, Indiana, U.S. November 8, 2019. Picture taken November 8, 2019. Via Reuters/Bryan Woolston

Does that just shift back at the end of the trade war? Do we go back to where we were before the trade war started? What are these long term shifts in the country-by-country trade destinations?

It’s not going to go back. China has announced their new trade agreements with these other countries. We’re talking soybeans, we’re talking LNG, we’re talking oil. These have already been pre-made. You can’t just snub Brazil after they have been a reliable trade partner for the last 18 months and they’ve expanded their acreage to service you.

So China’s not going to come back to previous trade volumes with the US. Because of their recent bout with African swine flu, they don’t have the pig population to consume our soy beans, and they already have expanded their trade deals with other countries. And they can’t renege on those.

Are we winning the trade war? Did our farmers or some sectors undergo some sort of short-term pain for a longer-term gain?

It’s too early to tell. We haven’t seen the demand that would indicate that we’re winning. Recently, we had some USDA data come out for the week ending in December 12th, the day before the trade deal was announced. China did have a decent-sized purchase of pigs, for example. And that’s good. But they also cut back future purchases.

I’ll continue to look for the demand — I’ll be looking at the flow of trade and, more importantly, I’m also going to be looking at how many hogs are going to be purchased over the next month, just to see their good will. Because over the course of the last 18 months, their good will declarations have not translated into purchases of significant value.

The big win would really be on intellectual property and forced technology transfers. That’s the ultimate deal here. But we don’t know if we’re getting that. And in the same breath, Mnuchin and Lighthizer say that if China reneges, this deal gives the president even more leverage to throw tariffs on China. But we’re already doing that — let’s not forget that we still have tariffs on a lot of products.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (R) and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer welcome China’s Vice Premier Liu He before two countries trade negotiations in Washington, U.S., October 10, 2019. Via Reuters/Yuri Gripas

I also wonder, to try to get into the heads of the Chinese for a little bit, whether they view the US as reliable and President Trump as reliable. And I wonder, will China just permanently stop thinking of the US as a reliable trading partner and want to have other options and not just be reliant on us?

That’s their whole thesis: They don’t want to be reliant on just one person. That’s why they’ve been expanding with the Belt Road Initiative, and that’s why they’ve been going so ever forward with Made in China 2025. They don’t want to be a manufacturing country. They want to be more of a tech country, and we have seen that with the push for 5G.

And based on the trade deals that they’ve made over the last 18 months with other countries, Xi has really stuck with their long term vision. Remember, they think in dynasties. They don’t think in election cycles like we do. And based on what they’re doing and where they’re putting their own money and aligning with, I don’t think they’re ever going to have that cozy relationship that folks think we should have with them.

In 2020, will trade be as big and contentious of an issue as it was in 2019?

Yes. Because remember we’re in a trade war not just with China, we also have a trade war brewing with the European Union. And we have extra tariffs that are going to be coming down the pike in February on food. And the weaponization of trade is part of the administration’s plan in terms of dominance. And I don’t see that not being levered in the future.

