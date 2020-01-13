Middle Eastern oil does matter

Articles

Published on Monday, 13 January 2020

President Trump’s recent assertion that Middle Eastern oil no longer has much importance for the US economy is yet another indication of the insularity of his administration’s economic thinking. To be sure, US energy independence largely insulates the US economy from the direct impact of a Middle-East oil price spike. But it does not insulate the US economy from the spillover effects from an oil price-induced shock to the rest of the global economy.

An escalation in US-Iranian tensions could have a major impact on international oil prices. It could do so through a closing of the Straits of Hormuz, through which around 20 percent of the world’s oil supply passes. It could also do so through Iranian-inflicted damage to the oil production facilities of major Middle Eastern oil producers like Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the Gulf States.

With the United States now exporting almost as much crude oil and refined oil products as it is importing, the US balance of payments would be little affected by an international oil price spike. At the same time, while US consumers would be adversely affected by higher gasoline prices at the pump, US shale oil investment and production would be encouraged by higher international oil prices. As a result, the overall US economy is not likely to be directly impacted very much by higher international oil prices.

The fly in the ointment for the US economy from an international oil price spike is that large parts of the rest of the world economy are very much exposed to increased international oil prices. Europe, China, and India are all large net energy importers and they do not have large domestic shale operations that might act an offset to a gasoline price shock to their consumers. As a result, their balance of payments and their economies could be materially impacted by a disruption in Middle Eastern oil flows.

A key point that seems to be lost on the Trump administration is that the last thing that a weakening world economy now needs is an oil price shock. Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom all appear to be on the cusp of economic recessions while the Chinese and Indian economies are now experiencing significant economic slowdowns. This makes it all too likely that any trouble induced by an oil price shock to those economies will be bound to reach our shores.

