Navigating the trade war bluster: A long-read Q&A with Lori Ann LaRocco

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 10 January 2020 11:00 Hits: 1

With the recently announced Phase One trade deal between the United States and China, it’s worth looking back on the effects of the trade war over the past two years. How much have the trade patterns of the US and China changed since the tariffs were first implemented? Will these patterns revert to normal at the close of the trade war, or have US industries permanently lost their Chinese customers? Lori Ann LaRocco and I recently discussed these questions and more on Political Economy.

Lori Ann LaRocco is the senior editor of guests for CNBC business news. She is also the author of many books, including Thriving in the New Economy, Dynasties of the Sea, Opportunity Knocking, and, most recently, Trade War: Containers Don’t Lie, Navigating the Bluster.

What follows is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation. You can download the episode here, and don’t forget to subscribe to my podcast on iTunes or Stitcher. Tell your friends, leave a review.

Pethokoukis: I think a lot of people don’t really know how to judge this US-China trade war. If you’re looking at the job market, they may hear about the monthly payroll, or the economy, or GDP. I think they’re confused about how to know if we’re winning the trade war or losing the trade war.

So how did you go about looking at the data to figure out what’s really happening?

LaRocco: I’ve been covering maritime for more than a decade, and really, when it comes to maritime, it’s all about supply and demand. So when you look at trade, it’s always going to flow — it’s agnostic — it’s going to go where there is need.

I started researching this and compared it to the rhetoric that we were hearing from both sides, from the United States and China. When I looked at the trade data — and that’s everything from the trade of oil, LNG, soy beans, to even furniture — the flow of trade of what we were sending to China versus what they were sending to us was greatly different. All of this data is public information. I wrote the book because over 95 percent of what is in your home comes in a ship, and I thought it was very important for everyone to understand what we’re hearing and what is actually transpiring over the waterway are totally different.

So I think if people know about any statistics, maybe they’ve heard about the trade deficit. They know these big macro aggregate statistics. But you did something different. You kind of got down there into the nitty gritty, looking at what was really going on at the ports, right?

Exactly. And that’s where everything comes in and out.

For example, I’m sure everyone heard about the soybean trade. I like to call this the tale of the soy bean. As we all know, Brazil is heading into its warmer weather while we’re in our colder weather. So normally when it comes to soybeans, there’s this seasonality, if you will, when you buy it. There’s this statistic, and it’s quite unknown within agriculture: Every acre cultivated outside the United States takes away the same exact acreage from the US farmer.

Soybeans are harvested from a field on Hodgen Farm in Roachdale, Indiana, U.S. November 8, 2019. Picture taken November 8, 2019. Via Reuters/Bryan Woolston

What happened with the trade war — that you literally saw with the containers and cargo going into the ports of China — was that they were increasing their supply of soybeans with Brazil. That is something you cannot argue. And what happened was that you saw this steep cliff that we have seen over the last 18 months with the soybean. And then also, when I started looking as well at the seasonality patterns, when China wanted to buy the fresh soybeans during our time of harvest, instead of buying the North Dakota soy bean, they bought the Canadian soybean. And it’s the exact same bean.

I heard our beans were better? We had magical beans, the quality of our beans somehow was superior and these were not easily substitutable.

They were. And that’s the whole thing. When it comes to China’s trade, you don’t have to look that far from the Belt and Road Initiative and Made in China 2025, where they’re expanding their trade world with other countries. And we have been substituted. And it will be hard to gain that market share back no matter what we are hearing.

How many ports did you look at? What are the key ports that all of this trade flows through?

Well, the main port when it comes to China has normally been on the West Coast because it’s a shorter distance. So you look at the Port of Long Beach and the Port of Los Angeles. Well, the Port of Los Angeles for the last 13 months has seen a decrease in US exports to China. They’re not buying our products.

And on the flip side, with the tariffs, you have seen a decrease of Chinese imports coming in. But what happened was, when you had the frontloading — and kind of close your eyes and envision an ocean and the horizon at the end of the word. Picture all these ships stacked one behind the other for the frontloading.

By frontloading, you mean an anticipation of these tariffs?

Exactly! We heard all these stories about these volumes of containers coming in. Those were all the US companies trying to bring their product in before they got smacked with tariffs. But what happened was there were so many ships coming into just a couple of ports that the ships rerouted and then went over to the East Coast. And those are long term commitments. So that flow of trade has permanently changed over the long term, because you just can’t decide to go to one port over the other willy nilly. You have to make commitments moving forward.

So I looked at pretty much all the ports, looking in terms of who supplies to China and, more importantly, where that product came in. And when you look at the flow of trade and as we carry this resolution with Phase 1, you see it has permanently changed because of this trade war, where the West Coasts’ ports have lost cargo and containers coming in. And it’s been shifted over to the East Coast. And also, with the companies that have moved — remember, we have heard about these companies like Nike that have moved to Vietnam — well, those containers don’t have to go to the West Coast ports. They can use the Panama Canal and the Suez Canal which takes us to the East Coast ports.

A container ship arrives at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 30, 2019. Via Reuters/Mike Blake

And which are the East Coast ports that we’re talking about?

The East Coast ports are Savannah, New Jersey, the Port of Virginia. And this shift has been going on for a little bit. I’m not going to get too wonky, but you have seen this shift over the past several years. But the front-loading — this push or surge, if you will, of all these containers — it kind of sped up the process of this movement toward the East Coast. The Port of New Jersey is now the number two port in the nation. It has unseated the Port of Long Beach because of this. So we’ve seen a big shift.

Are we also seeing a shift in markets? If China’s not buying our soybeans they’re buying Brazilian soy beans, does that just shift back at the end of the trade war? Do we go back to where we were before the trade war started? What are these long term shifts in the country-by-country trade destinations?

It’s not going to go back. Now that I’ve pointed it out, if you go back to the rhetoric that we’ve heard from China, saying that they’ve talked about African swine flu, which has decimated 40 percent of their pig population, they also said that they have trade agreements. Well what are those trade agreements? We’re talking soybeans, we’re talking LNG, we’re talking oil. These have already been pre-made. You can’t just snub Brazil after they have been a reliable trade partner for the last 18 months and they’ve expanded their acreage to service you.

So China’s going to come back, but not in the volumes as they once did. And it makes sense, because if you have a partner where you normally trade ahead of time with us — because remember the Brazilian soy bean season is ahead of ours because of geography — if you can buy more beans ahead of your next customer, you’re going to buy more beans.

So that’s why you hear in the hedging with Lighthizer, saying, “Oh, well the extra 5 billion is going to come from lumber.” So they already know. It’s baked in there. Because the last two years before the trade war, the US ag industry was making close to $50 billion with China. There’s no big magic thing where you’re going to have to buy more John Deeres and plow more land. You don’t have to, because we were already doing it. But the problem is, they don’t have the pig population to consume our soy beans, and they already have expanded their trade deals with other countries. And they can’t renege on those.

Are we winning? Did our farmers or some sectors undergo some sort of short-term pain for a longer-term gain? For higher trade going forward, freer trade going forward, fairer trade, however you want to describe it.

From what you’re describing to me, it’s not very clear, at least in terms of China buying stuff from us, whether that’s the case.

Yeah, it’s too early to tell.

Well, the president seems very sure. [laughs] He does not think it’s too early to tell. It sounds like when you’re actually looking at what’s going on the ground and on the ocean, it seems less clear.

It’s definitely less clear. You don’t have the demand, and we haven’t seen the demand. Recently, we had some USDA data come out for the week ending in December 12th, the day before the trade deal was announced. China did have a decent-sized purchase of pigs. And that’s good. But they also cut back future purchases.

And the reason why I’m bringing up the pigs versus, say, soy beans, is you have lunar new year at the end of January. Lunar New Year is a very big holiday where they consume pork products. They need the pork. So you have to look at the tail of the pig, so to speak, in the next couple of weeks, to see, how much pig are they buying? Because they haven’t set a clear date yet. Secretary Mnuchin said on CNBC that the deal is definitely done, it’s already been translated. They’re just going through the final legal sweep. But we don’t know the final details of that deal.

The big win would really be on intellectual property and technology, with the forced transfers. That’s the ultimate deal here. But we don’t know that, and in the same breath, Mnuchin and Lighthizer say, if China reneges, this deal gives the president even more leverage to throw tariffs on China. But we’re already doing that, and let’s not forget that we still have tariffs on a lot of products.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (R) and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer welcome China’s Vice Premier Liu He before two countries’ trade negotiations in Washington, U.S., October 10, 2019. Via Reuters/Yuri Gripas

For sure. Well, when the president has talked about trade typically, whether that’s in rallies or tweets, he really has sounded the same themes as back in the 1980s when Japan was sort of our big trade competitor. And he has spoken about in almost purely “buying stuff” kinds of terms. He’s very concerned about trade deficits. That’s how he’s judged trade — that if your country has a big trade surplus with the United States, obviously you’re winning and we’re losing.

So three or five years from now, purely on that sort of “buying stuff” basis and putting aside intellectual property and forced transfer and that other stuff, what is your expectation as we look back? Will we think, “Wow, that really ended up with China buying a lot more stuff from us,” or not? And what will you be looking at in particular to figure that out?

I want to be looking at literally the trade flows to see what comes out of here. What flows out of the United States into China. And as of right now, I do not see any big surge of a win, because — based on the flow with what’s going into their country — they were able to replace the United States on a lot of different things.

I mean, they’re inking deals even with LNG, they have a new pipe line that they’re working on with Russia. And you and I both know that when it comes to liquid natural gas, you need to have those deals to fund future production projects. And there were a lot of projects that they have not committed on. Those mutual memorandums of understanding are worthless pieces of paper until you actually strike a deal.

So I’m going to be looking at the flow and, more importantly, I’m also going to be looking at how many hogs are going to be purchased over the next month, just to see their good will. Because over the course of the last 18 months, their good will declarations have not translated into purchases of significant value.

I also wonder, to try to get into the heads of the Chinese for a little bit, whether they view the US as reliable and President Trump as reliable. Obviously we had a situation with Mexico and this NAFTA replacement deal. But then the President was going to put new tariffs on them because of immigration. So I wonder whether China just permanently stop thinking of the US as a reliable trading partner and want to have other options and not just be reliant on us?

And that’s their whole thesis: They don’t want to be reliant on just one person. That’s why they’ve been expanding with the Belt Road Initiative, and that’s why they’ve been going so ever forward with the Made in China 2025. They don’t want to be a manufacturing country. They want to be more of a tech country, and we have seen that with the push for 5G.

And based on the trade deals that they’ve made over the last 18 months with other countries, Xi has really stuck with their long term vision. Remember, they think in dynasties. They don’t think in election cycles like we do. And based on what they’re doing and where they’re putting their own money and aligning with, I don’t think they’re ever going to have that cozy relationship that folks think we should have with them.

Just to wrap up here, we’ve been talking about the Phase 1 deal. Which as we’re speaking isn’t completely finalized, I believe. Will there ever be a Phase 2, Phase 3, Phase 4 deal? And what would they look like?

On CNBC, we talk to the dealmakers and everybody — even Mnuchin just recently said — we’re focused on getting Phase 1 done. Let’s implement Phase 1, because honestly we’ve pushed the administration on these mechanisms. How are they even going to enforce Phase 1? We haven’t gotten the details yet. We just keep hearing, “Well, the President can just leverage tariffs again.”

That seems hard – pulling tariffs off and then completely reversing course. With all the talk of business uncertainty, this source of uncertainty couldn’t be clearer.

Exactly, it’s just going to feed into the uncertainty. And China could wait. We could see what happens over the first half of 2020, we could see what happens there. There’s a lot of unanswered questions, and it’s just not a victory. As of right now, you can’t declare a victory because we haven’t seen anything, and based on the flows, we haven’t seen any gains.

Last question: In 2020, will trade be as big and contentious of an issue as it was in 2019?

Yes. Because remember we’re in a trade war not just with China, we also have a trade war brewing with the European Union. And we have extra tariffs that are going to be coming down the pike in February on food. And the weaponization of trade is part of the administration’s plan in terms of dominance. And I don’t see that not being levered in the future.

Lori Ann, thanks for coming on the podcast.

Thanks for having me!

The post Navigating the trade war bluster: A long-read Q&A with Lori Ann LaRocco appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/navigating-the-trade-war-bluster-a-long-read-qa-with-lori-ann-larocco/