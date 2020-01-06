Exploring a budget-neutral UBI

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 06 January 2020 12:00 Hits: 2

Proposals for a Universal Basic Income (UBI) in the US have cropped up in political discourse since the 1960’s, with supporters from both the Democratic and Republican parties. Most recently, Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has proposed a “Freedom Dividend,” a UBI of $1,000/month for every American adult. Before Yang, scholars including Milton Friedman and Charles Murray have advocated for various forms of UBI. Supporters argue that universal cash benefits from the government would address at least one of three policy dilemmas: economic inequality, technology replacing human workers, and transfer program inefficiencies.

In 2017, an AEI working paper by Will Ensor, Anderson Frailey, Matt Jensen, and Amy Xu, entitled “A budget-neutral universal basic income,” set out to calculate a budget-neutral UBI, funded by repealing benefit and transfer programs, such as Medicare and Social Security, and base-narrowing features of the individual tax system, such as deductions and credits. Assuming that minors receive half the UBI amount as adults and based on data from 2014, the AEI working paper found that these changes could fund a UBI of $6,894/year for individuals under 18 and $13,788/year for individuals 18 or older.

Major Repealed Tax Provisions Major Repealed Welfare and Transfer Programs Credits

– Child Tax Credit

– Earned Income Credit

Deductions

– Standard deduction

– Itemized deductions

– Above-the-Line deductions – Social Security

– Medicare

– Medicaid

– Veteran’s Benefits

– SNAP

– Student Assistance

– Supplemental Security Income

Much has changed in the tax code and in social program spending since 2014, notably the enactment of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) and the growth of numerous benefits programs. TCJA introduced provisions modifying some credits and deductions, including the elimination of the personal exemption, the expansion of the standard deduction and child tax credits, and the introduction of a cap on state and local tax deductibility. Meanwhile, the total cost of federal benefit and transfer programs grew by more than 20% between 2014 and 2020. Because of these major changes, we reran the numbers from the AEI working paper to calculate the budget-neutral UBI amount for 2020. The complete list of tax, welfare and transfer programs repealed is available here.

2014 BI (per year) 2020 UBI (per year) Under 18 $6,894 $7,923 18 and older $13,788 15,8545

Bokeh Plot Bokeh.set_log_level("info");{"295f3cfa-7e64-4233-81a2-17e31177e5b9":{"roots":{"references":[{"attributes":{},"id":"2680","type":"ResetTool"},{"attributes":{"fields":["Additional Taxes Paid"]},"id":"2612","type":"Stack"},{"attributes":{"axis_label":"After Tax Income + Benefits","formatter":{"id":"2497","type":"NumeralTickFormatter"},"major_label_orientation":"horizontal","minor_tick_line_color":{"value":null},"ticker":{"id":"2480","type":"BasicTicker"}},"id":"2479","type":"LinearAxis"},{"attributes":{"data_source":{"id":"2465","type":"ColumnDataSource"},"glyph":{"id":"2739","type":"Line"},"hover_glyph":null,"muted_glyph":null,"nonselection_glyph":{"id":"2740","type":"Line"},"selection_glyph":null,"view":{"id":"2742","type":"CDSView"}},"id":"2741","type":"GlyphRenderer"},{"attributes":{"source":{"id":"2464","type":"ColumnDataSource"}},"id":"2646","type":"CDSView"},{"attributes":{"label":{"value":"Combined Change"},"renderers":[{"id":"2741","type":"GlyphRenderer"}]},"id":"2751","type":"LegendItem"},{"attributes":{"format":"($0,0)"},"id":"2593","type":"NumeralTickFormatter"},{"attributes":{},"id":"2581","type":"WheelZoomTool"},{"attributes":{"label":{"value":"Additional Taxes Paid"},"renderers":[{"id":"2713","type":"GlyphRenderer"}]},"id":"2723","type":"LegendItem"},{"attributes":{"fields":[]},"id":"2610","type":"Stack"},{"attributes":{"below":[{"id":"2475","type":"CategoricalAxis"}],"center":[{"id":"2478","type":"Grid"},{"id":"2483","type":"Grid"},{"id":"2512","type":"Legend"}],"left":[{"id":"2479","type":"LinearAxis"}],"plot_height":400,"plot_width":800,"renderers":[{"id":"2504","type":"GlyphRenderer"},{"id":"2521","type":"GlyphRenderer"},{"id":"2535","type":"GlyphRenderer"},{"id":"2549","type":"GlyphRenderer"}],"title":{"id":"2506","type":"Title"},"toolbar":{"id":"2490","type":"Toolbar"},"toolbar_location":null,"x_range":{"id":"2467","type":"FactorRange"},"x_scale":{"id":"2471","type":"CategoricalScale"},"y_range":{"id":"2469","type":"DataRange1d"},"y_scale":{"id":"2473","type":"LinearScale"}},"id":"2466","subtype":"Figure","type":"Plot"},{"attributes":{"label":{"value":"Benefits/Transfers Lost"},"renderers":[{"id":"2727","type":"GlyphRenderer"}]},"id":"2737","type":"LegendItem"},{"attributes":{"line_color":"#404387","line_width":2,"x":{"field":"Wage and Salary Floor (Thousands)"},"y":{"field":"Combined_Change"}},"id":"2739","type":"Line"},{"attributes":{},"id":"2473","type":"LinearScale"},{"attributes":{},"id":"2583","type":"SaveTool"},{"attributes":{"line_color":"#404387","line_width":2,"x":{"field":"Wage and Salary Floor (Thousands)"},"y":{"field":"Combined_Change"}},"id":"2643","type":"Line"},{"attributes":{"child":{"id":"2562","subtype":"Figure","type":"Plot"},"title":"Tax Units - All Individuals Under 65"},"id":"2755","type":"Panel"},{"attributes":{"bottom":{"expr":{"id":"2610","type":"Stack"}},"fill_alpha":{"value":0.1},"fill_color":{"value":"#1f77b4"},"line_alpha":{"value":0.1},"line_color":{"value":"#1f77b4"},"top":{"expr":{"id":"2611","type":"Stack"}},"width":{"value":0.9},"x":{"field":"Wage and Salary Floor (Thousands)"}},"id":"2616","type":"VBar"},{"attributes":{"callback":null,"names":["UBI","Additional Taxes Paid","Benefits/Transfers Lost"],"tooltips":"$name: @$name{($:,)}"},"id":"2656","type":"HoverTool"},{"attributes":{},"id":"2679","type":"SaveTool"},{"attributes":{"bottom":{"expr":{"id":"2708","type":"Stack"}},"fill_alpha":{"value":0.8},"fill_color":{"value":"#29788E"},"line_alpha":{"value":0.8},"line_color":{"value":"#29788E"},"top":{"expr":{"id":"2709","type":"Stack"}},"width":{"value":0.9},"x":{"field":"Wage and Salary Floor (Thousands)"}},"id":"2725","type":"VBar"},{"attributes":{"data_source":{"id":"2464","type":"ColumnDataSource"},"glyph":{"id":"2629","type":"VBar"},"hover_glyph":null,"muted_glyph":null,"name":"Benefits/Transfers Lost","nonselection_glyph":{"id":"2630","type":"VBar"},"selection_glyph":null,"view":{"id":"2632","type":"CDSView"}},"id":"2631","type":"GlyphRenderer"},{"attributes":{"fields":["UBI"]},"id":"2596","type":"Stack"},{"attributes":{"axis_label":"Tax Unit Wage and Salary Bucket (Thousands)","formatter":{"id":"2701","type":"CategoricalTickFormatter"},"major_tick_line_color":{"value":null},"ticker":{"id":"2668","type":"CategoricalTicker"}},"id":"2667","type":"CategoricalAxis"},{"attributes":{"fields":["Additional Taxes Paid","Benefits/Transfers Lost"]},"id":"2709","type":"Stack"},{"attributes":{"data_source":{"id":"2464","type":"ColumnDataSource"},"glyph":{"id":"2643","type":"Line"},"hover_glyph":null,"muted_glyph":null,"nonselection_glyph":{"id":"2644","type":"Line"},"selection_glyph":null,"view":{"id":"2646","type":"CDSView"}},"id":"2645","type":"GlyphRenderer"},{"attributes":{"grid_line_color":null,"ticker":{"id":"2572","type":"CategoricalTicker"}},"id":"2574","type":"Grid"},{"attributes":{"below":[{"id":"2571","type":"CategoricalAxis"}],"center":[{"id":"2574","type":"Grid"},{"id":"2579","type":"Grid"},{"id":"2608","type":"Legend"}],"left":[{"id":"2575","type":"LinearAxis"}],"plot_height":400,"plot_width":800,"renderers":[{"id":"2600","type":"GlyphRenderer"},{"id":"2617","type":"GlyphRenderer"},{"id":"2631","type":"GlyphRenderer"},{"id":"2645","type":"GlyphRenderer"}],"title":{"id":"2602","type":"Title"},"toolbar":{"id":"2586","type":"Toolbar"},"toolbar_location":null,"x_range":{"id":"2563","type":"FactorRange"},"x_scale":{"id":"2567","type":"CategoricalScale"},"y_range":{"id":"2565","type":"DataRange1d"},"y_scale":{"id":"2569","type":"LinearScale"}},"id":"2562","subtype":"Figure","type":"Plot"},{"attributes":{"active_drag":"auto","active_inspect":"auto","active_multi":null,"active_scroll":"auto","active_tap":"auto","tools":[{"id":"2580","type":"PanTool"},{"id":"2581","type":"WheelZoomTool"},{"id":"2582","type":"BoxZoomTool"},{"id":"2583","type":"SaveTool"},{"id":"2584","type":"ResetTool"},{"id":"2585","type":"HelpTool"},{"id":"2656","type":"HoverTool"}]},"id":"2586","type":"Toolbar"},{"attributes":{"callback":null,"names":["UBI","Additional Taxes Paid","Benefits/Transfers Lost"],"tooltips":"$name: @$name{($:,)}"},"id":"2752","type":"HoverTool"},{"attributes":{"axis_label":"Tax Unit Wage and Salary Bucket (Thousands)","formatter":{"id":"2509","type":"CategoricalTickFormatter"},"major_tick_line_color":{"value":null},"ticker":{"id":"2476","type":"CategoricalTicker"}},"id":"2475","type":"CategoricalAxis"},{"attributes":{},"id":"2663","type":"CategoricalScale"},{"attributes":{"fields":[]},"id":"2595","type":"Stack"},{"attributes":{"callback":null,"tabs":[{"id":"2754","type":"Panel"},{"id":"2755","type":"Panel"},{"id":"2756","type":"Panel"}]},"id":"2757","type":"Tabs"},{"attributes":{"source":{"id":"2464","type":"ColumnDataSource"}},"id":"2632","type":"CDSView"},{"attributes":{},"id":"2572","type":"CategoricalTicker"},{"attributes":{"line_alpha":0.1,"line_color":"#1f77b4","line_width":2,"x":{"field":"Wage and Salary Floor (Thousands)"},"y":{"field":"Combined_Change"}},"id":"2644","type":"Line"},{"attributes":{"line_alpha":0.1,"line_color":"#1f77b4","line_width":2,"x":{"field":"Wage and Salary Floor (Thousands)"},"y":{"field":"Combined_Change"}},"id":"2740","type":"Line"},{"attributes":{},"id":"2471","type":"CategoricalScale"},{"attributes":{"bottom":{"expr":{"id":"2595","type":"Stack"}},"fill_alpha":{"value":0.8},"fill_color":{"value":"#79D151"},"line_alpha":{"value":0.8},"line_color":{"value":"#79D151"},"top":{"expr":{"id":"2596","type":"Stack"}},"width":{"value":0.9},"x":{"field":"Wage and Salary Floor (Thousands)"}},"id":"2598","type":"VBar"},{"attributes":{"callback":null,"data":{"Additional Taxes Paid":{"__ndarray__":"T6atd5gEtcDWRu4ErJO6wFh+fRft27/ARuqFg8tawcBE3fIwhdHCwDy8HG/hJsXAUZbUdqsRysByTPZyxerQwFYZv9hJdtnAcTZFXppK+MA=","dtype":"float64","shape":[10]},"Benefits/Transfers Lost":{"__ndarray__":"a8oRTio80cD6pR0V/NTAwM8OGoqgSLnAnIuy5st/tMD3ML8PLdCxwLaaENScvazApsbMwYV6p8BgNIJQRIKiwBYJHF8dXJ7AekjebowyocA=","dtype":"float64","shape":[10]},"Combined_Change":{"__ndarray__":"qP6ni+HHgEDntveD81LCQI7htRvRacRAfjMc7sARx0BOMIWriWbJQLKGC7Beo8tAzReddpYez0ACKO+tOMHQQORQQxDZLcZAEwGE+mfD7sA=","dtype":"float64","shape":[10]},"UBI":{"__ndarray__":"9HNaeI8D10AmQMbN4jjYQBHUQPYLfthAybF9MjlW2UAH0yuyEpDaQM40FqrT/NtA5G/yrnGH30CA3XpVI/7hQC1BaRt8OeNAV1D0iPXk4kA=","dtype":"float64","shape":[10]},"Wage and Salary Floor (Thousands)":["$0 - $10","$10 - $20","$20 - $30","$30 - $40","$40 - $50","$50 - $75","$75 - $100","$100 - $200","$200 - $1,000","$1,000+"],"index":[0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9]},"selected":{"id":"2625","type":"Selection"},"selection_policy":{"id":"2626","type":"UnionRenderers"}},"id":"2464","type":"ColumnDataSource"},{"attributes":{"axis_label":"After Tax Income + Benefits","formatter":{"id":"2689","type":"NumeralTickFormatter"},"major_label_orientation":"horizontal","minor_tick_line_color":{"value":null},"ticker":{"id":"2672","type":"BasicTicker"}},"id":"2671","type":"LinearAxis"},{"attributes":{"fields":["Additional Taxes Paid","Benefits/Transfers Lost"]},"id":"2613","type":"Stack"},{"attributes":{},"id":"2569","type":"LinearScale"},{"attributes":{"active_drag":"auto","active_inspect":"auto","active_multi":null,"active_scroll":"auto","active_tap":"auto","tools":[{"id":"2676","type":"PanTool"},{"id":"2677","type":"WheelZoomTool"},{"id":"2678","type":"BoxZoomTool"},{"id":"2679","type":"SaveTool"},{"id":"2680","type":"ResetTool"},{"id":"2681","type":"HelpTool"},{"id":"2752","type":"HoverTool"}]},"id":"2682","type":"Toolbar"},{"attributes":{"text":""},"id":"2602","type":"Title"},{"attributes":{"source":{"id":"2465","type":"ColumnDataSource"}},"id":"2742","type":"CDSView"},{"attributes":{},"id":"2722","type":"UnionRenderers"},{"attributes":{"callback":null,"factors":["$0 - $10","$10 - $20","$20 - $30","$30 - $40","$40 - $50","$50 - $75","$75 - $100","$100 - $200","$200 - $1,000","$1,000+"]},"id":"2659","type":"FactorRange"},{"attributes":{},"id":"2580","type":"PanTool"},{"attributes":{},"id":"2721","type":"Selection"},{"attributes":{},"id":"2480","type":"BasicTicker"},{"attributes":{"fields":["UBI"]},"id":"2692","type":"Stack"},{"attributes":{},"id":"2585","type":"HelpTool"},{"attributes":{"child":{"id":"2658","subtype":"Figure","type":"Plot"},"title":"Tax Units - At Least One Individual Over 65"},"id":"2756","type":"Panel"},{"attributes":{},"id":"2672","type":"BasicTicker"},{"attributes":{"label":{"value":"UBI"},"renderers":[{"id":"2696","type":"GlyphRenderer"}]},"id":"2705","type":"LegendItem"},{"attributes":{"fields":[]},"id":"2691","type":"Stack"},{"attributes":{"overlay":{"id":"2607","type":"BoxAnnotation"}},"id":"2582","type":"BoxZoomTool"},{"attributes":{"fields":[]},"id":"2706","type":"Stack"},{"attributes":{"child":{"id":"2466","subtype":"Figure","type":"Plot"},"title":"All Tax Units"},"id":"2754","type":"Panel"},{"attributes":{"bottom":{"expr":{"id":"2612","type":"Stack"}},"fill_alpha":{"value":0.1},"fill_color":{"value":"#1f77b4"},"line_alpha":{"value":0.1},"line_color":{"value":"#1f77b4"},"top":{"expr":{"id":"2613","type":"Stack"}},"width":{"value":0.9},"x":{"field":"Wage and Salary Floor (Thousands)"}},"id":"2630","type":"VBar"},{"attributes":{"source":{"id":"2465","type":"ColumnDataSource"}},"id":"2714","type":"CDSView"},{"attributes":{},"id":"2665","type":"LinearScale"},{"attributes":{"callback":null},"id":"2565","type":"DataRange1d"},{"attributes":{"bottom":{"expr":{"id":"2706","type":"Stack"}},"fill_alpha":{"value":0.1},"fill_color":{"value":"#1f77b4"},"line_alpha":{"value":0.1},"line_color":{"value":"#1f77b4"},"top":{"expr":{"id":"2707","type":"Stack"}},"width":{"value":0.9},"x":{"field":"Wage and Salary Floor (Thousands)"}},"id":"2712","type":"VBar"},{"attributes":{},"id":"2584","type":"ResetTool"},{"attributes":{},"id":"2677","type":"WheelZoomTool"},{"attributes":{"bottom":{"expr":{"id":"2595","type":"Stack"}},"fill_alpha":{"value":0.1},"fill_color":{"value":"#1f77b4"},"line_alpha":{"value":0.1},"line_color":{"value":"#1f77b4"},"top":{"expr":{"id":"2596","type":"Stack"}},"width":{"value":0.9},"x":{"field":"Wage and Salary Floor (Thousands)"}},"id":"2599","type":"VBar"},{"attributes":{"source":{"id":"2465","type":"ColumnDataSource"}},"id":"2697","type":"CDSView"},{"attributes":{"text":""},"id":"2698","type":"Title"},{"attributes":{"items":[{"id":"2609","type":"LegendItem"},{"id":"2627","type":"LegendItem"},{"id":"2641","type":"LegendItem"},{"id":"2655","type":"LegendItem"}],"location":"bottom_left"},"id":"2608","type":"Legend"},{"attributes":{"fields":["Additional Taxes Paid"]},"id":"2707","type":"Stack"},{"attributes":{"callback":null,"factors":["$0 - $10","$10 - $20","$20 - $30","$30 - $40","$40 - $50","$50 - $75","$75 - $100","$100 - $200","$200 - $1,000","$1,000+"]},"id":"2563","type":"FactorRange"},{"attributes":{"dimension":1,"ticker":{"id":"2672","type":"BasicTicker"}},"id":"2675","type":"Grid"},{"attributes":{"bottom":{"expr":{"id":"2610","type":"Stack"}},"fill_alpha":{"value":0.8},"fill_color":{"value":"#22A784"},"line_alpha":{"value":0.8},"line_color":{"value":"#22A784"},"top":{"expr":{"id":"2611","type":"Stack"}},"width":{"value":0.9},"x":{"field":"Wage and Salary Floor (Thousands)"}},"id":"2615","type":"VBar"},{"attributes":{"data_source":{"id":"2465","type":"ColumnDataSource"},"glyph":{"id":"2694","type":"VBar"},"hover_glyph":null,"muted_glyph":null,"name":"UBI","nonselection_glyph":{"id":"2695","type":"VBar"},"selection_glyph":null,"view":{"id":"2697","type":"CDSView"}},"id":"2696","type":"GlyphRenderer"},{"attributes":{"source":{"id":"2463","type":"ColumnDataSource"}},"id":"2536","type":"CDSView"},{"attributes":{"label":{"value":"UBI"},"renderers":[{"id":"2600","type":"GlyphRenderer"}]},"id":"2609","type":"LegendItem"},{"attributes":{"data_source":{"id":"2465","type":"ColumnDataSource"},"glyph":{"id":"2711","type":"VBar"},"hover_glyph":null,"muted_glyph":null,"name":"Additional Taxes Paid","nonselection_glyph":{"id":"2712","type":"VBar"},"selection_glyph":null,"view":{"id":"2714","type":"CDSView"}},"id":"2713","type":"GlyphRenderer"},{"attributes":{"bottom":{"expr":{"id":"2516","type":"Stack"}},"fill_alpha":{"value":0.1},"fill_color":{"value":"#1f77b4"},"line_alpha":{"value":0.1},"line_color":{"value":"#1f77b4"},"top":{"expr":{"id":"2517","type":"Stack"}},"width":{"value":0.9},"x":{"field":"Wage and Salary Floor (Thousands)"}},"id":"2534","type":"VBar"},{"attributes":{"source":{"id":"2464","type":"ColumnDataSource"}},"id":"2618","type":"CDSView"},{"attributes":{"data_source":{"id":"2464","type":"ColumnDataSource"},"glyph":{"id":"2615","type":"VBar"},"hover_glyph":null,"muted_glyph":null,"name":"Additional Taxes Paid","nonselection_glyph":{"id":"2616","type":"VBar"},"selection_glyph":null,"view":{"id":"2618","type":"CDSView"}},"id":"2617","type":"GlyphRenderer"},{"attributes":{"overlay":{"id":"2703","type":"BoxAnnotation"}},"id":"2678","type":"BoxZoomTool"},{"attributes":{"grid_line_color":null,"ticker":{"id":"2476","type":"CategoricalTicker"}},"id":"2478","type":"Grid"},{"attributes":{"source":{"id":"2463","type":"ColumnDataSource"}},"id":"2550","type":"CDSView"},{"attributes":{"source":{"id":"2464","type":"ColumnDataSource"}},"id":"2601","type":"CDSView"},{"attributes":{},"id":"2605","type":"CategoricalTickFormatter"},{"attributes":{"fields":["Additional Taxes Paid"]},"id":"2708","type":"Stack"},{"attributes":{"callback":null,"factors":["$0 - $10","$10 - $20","$20 - $30","$30 - $40","$40 - $50","$50 - $75","$75 - $100","$100 - $200","$200 - $1,000","$1,000+"]},"id":"2467","type":"FactorRange"},{"attributes":{"data_source":{"id":"2463","type":"ColumnDataSource"},"glyph":{"id":"2533","type":"VBar"},"hover_glyph":null,"muted_glyph":null,"name":"Benefits/Transfers Lost","nonselection_glyph":{"id":"2534","type":"VBar"},"selection_glyph":null,"view":{"id":"2536","type":"CDSView"}},"id":"2535","type":"GlyphRenderer"},{"attributes":{},"id":"2701","type":"CategoricalTickFormatter"},{"attributes":{"bottom_units":"screen","fill_alpha":{"value":0.5},"fill_color":{"value":"lightgrey"},"left_units":"screen","level":"overlay","line_alpha":{"value":1.0},"line_color":{"value":"black"},"line_dash":[4,4],"line_width":{"value":2},"render_mode":"css","right_units":"screen","top_units":"screen"},"id":"2607","type":"BoxAnnotation"},{"attributes":{"callback":null},"id":"2469","type":"DataRange1d"},{"attributes":{"callback":null,"names":["UBI","Additional Taxes Paid","Benefits/Transfers Lost"],"tooltips":"$name: @$name{($:,)}"},"id":"2560","type":"HoverTool"},{"attributes":{"callback":null},"id":"2661","type":"DataRange1d"},{"attributes":{"format":"($0,0)"},"id":"2497","type":"NumeralTickFormatter"},{"attributes":{},"id":"2567","type":"CategoricalScale"},{"attributes":{"format":"($0,0)"},"id":"2689","type":"NumeralTickFormatter"},{"attributes":{"source":{"id":"2465","type":"ColumnDataSource"}},"id":"2728","type":"CDSView"},{"attributes":{"items":[{"id":"2705","type":"LegendItem"},{"id":"2723","type":"LegendItem"},{"id":"2737","type":"LegendItem"},{"id":"2751","type":"LegendItem"}],"location":"bottom_left"},"id":"2704","type":"Legend"},{"attributes":{"label":{"value":"Combined Change"},"renderers":[{"id":"2549","type":"GlyphRenderer"}]},"id":"2559","type":"LegendItem"},{"attributes":{},"id":"2625","type":"Selection"},{"attributes":{"line_color":"#404387","line_width":2,"x":{"field":"Wage and Salary Floor (Thousands)"},"y":{"field":"Combined_Change"}},"id":"2547","type":"Line"},{"attributes":{"bottom":{"expr":{"id":"2691","type":"Stack"}},"fill_alpha":{"value":0.1},"fill_color":{"value":"#1f77b4"},"line_alpha":{"value":0.1},"line_color":{"value":"#1f77b4"},"top":{"expr":{"id":"2692","type":"Stack"}},"width":{"value":0.9},"x":{"field":"Wage and Salary Floor (Thousands)"}},"id":"2695","type":"VBar"},{"attributes":{"fields":["Additional Taxes Paid"]},"id":"2611","type":"Stack"},{"attributes":{},"id":"2681","type":"HelpTool"},{"attributes":{"bottom_units":"screen","fill_alpha":{"value":0.5},"fill_color":{"value":"lightgrey"},"left_units":"screen","level":"overlay","line_alpha":{"value":1.0},"line_color":{"value":"black"},"line_dash":[4,4],"line_width":{"value":2},"render_mode":"css","right_units":"screen","top_units":"screen"},"id":"2703","type":"BoxAnnotation"},{"attributes":{"bottom":{"expr":{"id":"2691","type":"Stack"}},"fill_alpha":{"value":0.8},"fill_color":{"value":"#79D151"},"line_alpha":{"value":0.8},"line_color":{"value":"#79D151"},"top":{"expr":{"id":"2692","type":"Stack"}},"width":{"value":0.9},"x":{"field":"Wage and Salary Floor (Thousands)"}},"id":"2694","type":"VBar"},{"attributes":{},"id":"2668","type":"CategoricalTicker"},{"attributes":{"below":[{"id":"2667","type":"CategoricalAxis"}],"center":[{"id":"2670","type":"Grid"},{"id":"2675","type":"Grid"},{"id":"2704","type":"Legend"}],"left":[{"id":"2671","type":"LinearAxis"}],"plot_height":400,"plot_width":800,"renderers":[{"id":"2696","type":"GlyphRenderer"},{"id":"2713","type":"GlyphRenderer"},{"id":"2727","type":"GlyphRenderer"},{"id":"2741","type":"GlyphRenderer"}],"title":{"id":"2698","type":"Title"},"toolbar":{"id":"2682","type":"Toolbar"},"toolbar_location":null,"x_range":{"id":"2659","type":"FactorRange"},"x_scale":{"id":"2663","type":"CategoricalScale"},"y_range":{"id":"2661","type":"DataRange1d"},"y_scale":{"id":"2665","type":"LinearScale"}},"id":"2658","subtype":"Figure","type":"Plot"},{"attributes":{"grid_line_color":null,"ticker":{"id":"2668","type":"CategoricalTicker"}},"id":"2670","type":"Grid"},{"attributes":{"axis_label":"After Tax Income + Benefits","formatter":{"id":"2593","type":"NumeralTickFormatter"},"major_label_orientation":"horizontal","minor_tick_line_color":{"value":null},"ticker":{"id":"2576","type":"BasicTicker"}},"id":"2575","type":"LinearAxis"},{"attributes":{},"id":"2476","type":"CategoricalTicker"},{"attributes":{"bottom":{"expr":{"id":"2706","type":"Stack"}},"fill_alpha":{"value":0.8},"fill_color":{"value":"#22A784"},"line_alpha":{"value":0.8},"line_color":{"value":"#22A784"},"top":{"expr":{"id":"2707","type":"Stack"}},"width":{"value":0.9},"x":{"field":"Wage and Salary Floor (Thousands)"}},"id":"2711","type":"VBar"},{"attributes":{"line_alpha":0.1,"line_color":"#1f77b4","line_width":2,"x":{"field":"Wage and Salary Floor (Thousands)"},"y":{"field":"Combined_Change"}},"id":"2548","type":"Line"},{"attributes":{"data_source":{"id":"2464","type":"ColumnDataSource"},"glyph":{"id":"2598","type":"VBar"},"hover_glyph":null,"muted_glyph":null,"name":"UBI","nonselection_glyph":{"id":"2599","type":"VBar"},"selection_glyph":null,"view":{"id":"2601","type":"CDSView"}},"id":"2600","type":"GlyphRenderer"},{"attributes":{"data_source":{"id":"2465","type":"ColumnDataSource"},"glyph":{"id":"2725","type":"VBar"},"hover_glyph":null,"muted_glyph":null,"name":"Benefits/Transfers Lost","nonselection_glyph":{"id":"2726","type":"VBar"},"selection_glyph":null,"view":{"id":"2728","type":"CDSView"}},"id":"2727","type":"GlyphRenderer"},{"attributes":{"data_source":{"id":"2463","type":"ColumnDataSource"},"glyph":{"id":"2547","type":"Line"},"hover_glyph":null,"muted_glyph":null,"nonselection_glyph":{"id":"2548","type":"Line"},"selection_glyph":null,"view":{"id":"2550","type":"CDSView"}},"id":"2549","type":"GlyphRenderer"},{"attributes":{},"id":"2676","type":"PanTool"},{"attributes":{"label":{"value":"Combined Change"},"renderers":[{"id":"2645","type":"GlyphRenderer"}]},"id":"2655","type":"LegendItem"},{"attributes":{},"id":"2626","type":"UnionRenderers"},{"attributes":{"label":{"value":"Benefits/Transfers Lost"},"renderers":[{"id":"2535","type":"GlyphRenderer"}]},"id":"2545","type":"LegendItem"},{"attributes":{"bottom":{"expr":{"id":"2612","type":"Stack"}},"fill_alpha":{"value":0.8},"fill_color":{"value":"#29788E"},"line_alpha":{"value":0.8},"line_color":{"value":"#29788E"},"top":{"expr":{"id":"2613","type":"Stack"}},"width":{"value":0.9},"x":{"field":"Wage and Salary Floor (Thousands)"}},"id":"2629","type":"VBar"},{"attributes":{"label":{"value":"Additional Taxes Paid"},"renderers":[{"id":"2617","type":"GlyphRenderer"}]},"id":"2627","type":"LegendItem"},{"attributes":{"axis_label":"Tax Unit Wage and Salary Bucket (Thousands)","formatter":{"id":"2605","type":"CategoricalTickFormatter"},"major_tick_line_color":{"value":null},"ticker":{"id":"2572","type":"CategoricalTicker"}},"id":"2571","type":"CategoricalAxis"},{"attributes":{"label":{"value":"Benefits/Transfers Lost"},"renderers":[{"id":"2631","type":"GlyphRenderer"}]},"id":"2641","type":"LegendItem"},{"attributes":{"bottom":{"expr":{"id":"2708","type":"Stack"}},"fill_alpha":{"value":0.1},"fill_color":{"value":"#1f77b4"},"line_alpha":{"value":0.1},"line_color":{"value":"#1f77b4"},"top":{"expr":{"id":"2709","type":"Stack"}},"width":{"value":0.9},"x":{"field":"Wage and Salary Floor (Thousands)"}},"id":"2726","type":"VBar"},{"attributes":{},"id":"2509","type":"CategoricalTickFormatter"},{"attributes":{"bottom_units":"screen","fill_alpha":{"value":0.5},"fill_color":{"value":"lightgrey"},"left_units":"screen","level":"overlay","line_alpha":{"value":1.0},"line_color":{"value":"black"},"line_dash":[4,4],"line_width":{"value":2},"render_mode":"css","right_units":"screen","top_units":"screen"},"id":"2511","type":"BoxAnnotation"},{"attributes":{"fields":["Additional Taxes Paid"]},"id":"2516","type":"Stack"},{"attributes":{"fields":[]},"id":"2499","type":"Stack"},{"attributes":{},"id":"2484","type":"PanTool"},{"attributes":{"text":""},"id":"2506","type":"Title"},{"attributes":{},"id":"2529","type":"Selection"},{"attributes":{"data_source":{"id":"2463","type":"ColumnDataSource"},"glyph":{"id":"2502","type":"VBar"},"hover_glyph":null,"muted_glyph":null,"name":"UBI","nonselection_glyph":{"id":"2503","type":"VBar"},"selection_glyph":null,"view":{"id":"2505","type":"CDSView"}},"id":"2504","type":"GlyphRenderer"},{"attributes":{"overlay":{"id":"2511","type":"BoxAnnotation"}},"id":"2486","type":"BoxZoomTool"},{"attributes":{"bottom":{"expr":{"id":"2516","type":"Stack"}},"fill_alpha":{"value":0.8},"fill_color":{"value":"#29788E"},"line_alpha":{"value":0.8},"line_color":{"value":"#29788E"},"top":{"expr":{"id":"2517","type":"Stack"}},"width":{"value":0.9},"x":{"field":"Wage and Salary Floor (Thousands)"}},"id":"2533","type":"VBar"},{"attributes":{},"id":"2485","type":"WheelZoomTool"},{"attributes":{},"id":"2576","type":"BasicTicker"},{"attributes":{"fields":["Additional Taxes Paid"]},"id":"2515","type":"Stack"},{"attributes":{"bottom":{"expr":{"id":"2514","type":"Stack"}},"fill_alpha":{"value":0.8},"fill_color":{"value":"#22A784"},"line_alpha":{"value":0.8},"line_color":{"value":"#22A784"},"top":{"expr":{"id":"2515","type":"Stack"}},"width":{"value":0.9},"x":{"field":"Wage and Salary Floor (Thousands)"}},"id":"2519","type":"VBar"},{"attributes":{"dimension":1,"ticker":{"id":"2480","type":"BasicTicker"}},"id":"2483","type":"Grid"},{"attributes":{"callback":null,"data":{"Additional Taxes Paid":{"__ndarray__":"YKD26YtUscDEoovHvW25wF5Wi71QVr7A/2d7smAyvsCYuAs9NYnAwJR1SxI2mcLA7HNKzQzvxcC+FJWgtILLwPaxDvITktjAsnJYdSeq/cA=","dtype":"float64","shape":[10]},"Benefits/Transfers Lost":{"__ndarray__":"t0fsrTPA5cB5O5jxbN/kwFrJ8alp4OLALq4wSTL64cBmgaJgDcXiwC28h1lqZ+LAos3knF7V4cBPsoiGJqHhwE9uCVy/9t7AcnNOWION3sA=","dtype":"float64","shape":[10]},"Combined_Change":{"__ndarray__":"3S9e9cRa2MDiS8c/s+DVwO5m0g4GttHA8NB5p6S2z8ACrHny98/QwCKhyO/K6dDAGjHOrTyP0MDm9PbiZz3RwOOCV8IPLNbA/yagVJaP/cA=","dtype":"float64","shape":[10]},"UBI":{"__ndarray__":"qQf4YMV610DBE0wVljnaQF4BdHRhoNtA5E1Da6ql20AWM1Ftvf7cQAKSbMykMd1AIKSg8gYT3kAX+mR6P8bfQLFO4MVhruBAPqIv28f33kA=","dtype":"float64","shape":[10]},"Wage and Salary Floor (Thousands)":["$0 - $10","$10 - $20","$20 - $30","$30 - $40","$40 - $50","$50 - $75","$75 - $100","$100 - $200","$200 - $1,000","$1,000+"],"index":[0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9]},"selected":{"id":"2721","type":"Selection"},"selection_policy":{"id":"2722","type":"UnionRenderers"}},"id":"2465","type":"ColumnDataSource"},{"attributes":{"data_source":{"id":"2463","type":"ColumnDataSource"},"glyph":{"id":"2519","type":"VBar"},"hover_glyph":null,"muted_glyph":null,"name":"Additional Taxes Paid","nonselection_glyph":{"id":"2520","type":"VBar"},"selection_glyph":null,"view":{"id":"2522","type":"CDSView"}},"id":"2521","type":"GlyphRenderer"},{"attributes":{"label":{"value":"UBI"},"renderers":[{"id":"2504","type":"GlyphRenderer"}]},"id":"2513","type":"LegendItem"},{"attributes":{"bottom":{"expr":{"id":"2499","type":"Stack"}},"fill_alpha":{"value":0.1},"fill_color":{"value":"#1f77b4"},"line_alpha":{"value":0.1},"line_color":{"value":"#1f77b4"},"top":{"expr":{"id":"2500","type":"Stack"}},"width":{"value":0.9},"x":{"field":"Wage and Salary Floor (Thousands)"}},"id":"2503","type":"VBar"},{"attributes":{"fields":[]},"id":"2514","type":"Stack"},{"attributes":{},"id":"2530","type":"UnionRenderers"},{"attributes":{"bottom":{"expr":{"id":"2514","type":"Stack"}},"fill_alpha":{"value":0.1},"fill_color":{"value":"#1f77b4"},"line_alpha":{"value":0.1},"line_color":{"value":"#1f77b4"},"top":{"expr":{"id":"2515","type":"Stack"}},"width":{"value":0.9},"x":{"field":"Wage and Salary Floor (Thousands)"}},"id":"2520","type":"VBar"},{"attributes":{"dimension":1,"ticker":{"id":"2576","type":"BasicTicker"}},"id":"2579","type":"Grid"},{"attributes":{"bottom":{"expr":{"id":"2499","type":"Stack"}},"fill_alpha":{"value":0.8},"fill_color":{"value":"#79D151"},"line_alpha":{"value":0.8},"line_color":{"value":"#79D151"},"top":{"expr":{"id":"2500","type":"Stack"}},"width":{"value":0.9},"x":{"field":"Wage and Salary Floor (Thousands)"}},"id":"2502","type":"VBar"},{"attributes":{"source":{"id":"2463","type":"ColumnDataSource"}},"id":"2522","type":"CDSView"},{"attributes":{"active_drag":"auto","active_inspect":"auto","active_multi":null,"active_scroll":"auto","active_tap":"auto","tools":[{"id":"2484","type":"PanTool"},{"id":"2485","type":"WheelZoomTool"},{"id":"2486","type":"BoxZoomTool"},{"id":"2487","type":"SaveTool"},{"id":"2488","type":"ResetTool"},{"id":"2489","type":"HelpTool"},{"id":"2560","type":"HoverTool"}]},"id":"2490","type":"Toolbar"},{"attributes":{"items":[{"id":"2513","type":"LegendItem"},{"id":"2531","type":"LegendItem"},{"id":"2545","type":"LegendItem"},{"id":"2559","type":"LegendItem"}],"location":"bottom_left"},"id":"2512","type":"Legend"},{"attributes":{},"id":"2487","type":"SaveTool"},{"attributes":{},"id":"2488","type":"ResetTool"},{"attributes":{"fields":["Additional Taxes Paid","Benefits/Transfers Lost"]},"id":"2517","type":"Stack"},{"attributes":{"source":{"id":"2463","type":"ColumnDataSource"}},"id":"2505","type":"CDSView"},{"attributes":{},"id":"2489","type":"HelpTool"},{"attributes":{"callback":null,"data":{"Additional Taxes Paid":{"__ndarray__":"GS4ZzZlIs8CpR1R8sG66wAeW+Cx8tr/AbWr2vK8lwcD73nDKgZ/CwDF54mwf7sTA5oPJDcS0ycAqSf2sxbnQwKqtSV04ZtnAcBKrJBC4+MA=","dtype":"float64","shape":[10]},"Benefits/Transfers Lost":{"__ndarray__":"vOYSS0h03sDv0wr2y27JwM1md0mjksLACw8tRMvzv8AhBMVBqtC9wBxSC8nN+rvAbBgoJqRhuMDzoZS2ema2wK66wjaaQrLAW3RgCDYqtMA=","dtype":"float64","shape":[10]},"Combined_Change":{"__ndarray__":"zPet9sANyMCd6ua53p+0QAttpus1S75AAXTw2bj6wUBPp23nPQnEQGfgThllTcVAhLso7WHhyEDegaK/sHrKQKxnTNEtCcBAxhHRmKm08MA=","dtype":"float64","shape":[10]},"UBI":{"__ndarray__":"XDYCQ44/10CJNpTICXvYQCt04yq+ydhA+rJ+HCeN2UAthGBpisjaQFOBW7V1HNxA0CUDB3xj30BL2TldXsjhQBZI0Om6/eJA4A/A2BOM4kA=","dtype":"float64","shape":[10]},"Wage and Salary Floor (Thousands)":["$0 - $10","$10 - $20","$20 - $30","$30 - $40","$40 - $50","$50 - $75","$75 - $100","$100 - $200","$200 - $1,000","$1,000+"],"index":[0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9]},"selected":{"id":"2529","type":"Selection"},"selection_policy":{"id":"2530","type":"UnionRenderers"}},"id":"2463","type":"ColumnDataSource"},{"attributes":{"fields":["UBI"]},"id":"2500","type":"Stack"},{"attributes":{"label":{"value":"Additional Taxes Paid"},"renderers":[{"id":"2521","type":"GlyphRenderer"}]},"id":"2531","type":"LegendItem"}],"root_ids":["2757"]},"title":"Bokeh Application","version":"1.4.0"}} (function() { var fn = function() { Bokeh.safely(function() { (function(root) { function embed_document(root) { var docs_json = document.getElementById('3046').textContent; var render_items = [{"docid":"295f3cfa-7e64-4233-81a2-17e31177e5b9","roots":{"2757":"dc916162-eac9-4fa5-9c52-9d4e5b14186f"}}]; root.Bokeh.embed.embed_items(docs_json, render_items); } if (root.Bokeh !== undefined) { embed_document(root); } else { var attempts = 0; var timer = setInterval(function(root) { if (root.Bokeh !== undefined) { clearInterval(timer); embed_document(root); } else { attempts++; if (attempts > 100) { clearInterval(timer); console.log("Bokeh: ERROR: Unable to run BokehJS code because BokehJS library is missing"); } } }, 10, root) } })(window); }); }; if (document.readyState != "loading") fn(); else document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", fn); })();

This scenario would have widely varying impacts on tax units across the age and income distribution. In general, the budget-neutral UBI would be detrimental to those at the very bottom and the very top of the income distribution, and beneficial to those in the middle of the income distribution. In particular, tax units earning less than $10,000 per year in wages would see their after-tax income plus benefits decline by an average of $12,316, after accounting for the UBI. This decline is driven by the repeal of benefits and transfer programs because those at the bottom receive more benefits and transfers (on average, $31,815 per year) than other income levels. Tax units earning wages higher than $1,000,000 per year are also hurt by this scenario because of the repeal of certain tax provisions, such as itemized deductions and the qualified business income deduction. Under this scenario, those at the top would pay, on average, $101,249 more in income tax per year. For tax units earning between $10,000 and $1,000,000 per year, this scenario would increase their after-tax income plus benefits by between $5,000 and $14,000 per year.

To examine the impacts of this policy on different age groups, we split the population into tax units whose individuals are all younger than 65 (“tax units u65”) and tax units with at least one individual 65 or over (“tax units o65”). For tax units u65, this policy scenario would benefit every income bracket on average except for those earning wages over $1,000,000, as a result of the changes to the tax code discussed above. For tax units o65, this policy would hurt the average tax unit in every income bracket because of the value of Social Security and Medicare for the elderly. Across the income distribution, tax units o65 receive at least $31,000 in benefits and transfers per year and the UBI amount per tax unit is not high enough to offset this loss in benefits.

To model the effects of the budget-neutral UBI, we leverage three open-source models incubated by OSPC: Tax-Calculator, Tax-Data, and C-TAM. We use Tax-Calculator, a microsimulation model of the federal individual income tax code, and Tax-Data, a project that prepares microdata for Tax-Calculator use, to estimate the revenue impacts of repealing the base-narrowing feature of the individual income tax code discussed above. To model the effects of repealing benefits programs, we rely on CPS data and the C-TAM project to correct for the chronic underreporting of welfare and transfer program participation. Finally, we combine results from the two analyses to examine which tax units would benefit from a budget-neutral UBI and which wouldn’t, after accounting for the loss in benefits and additional taxes paid.

Our complete source code and assumptions can be found here on GitHub.

