The challenges and opportunities of modern technology: A long-read Q&A with Will Rinehart

Why do so many politicians and ideologues suddenly dislike Google, Facebook, and Amazon? Are they too monopolistic, and are they using our data ethically? Also, how can we make broadband more accessible for rural America? And what policies should we put in place in order to fully benefit from the rise of artificial intelligence. Will Rinehart joins me to explore all of these questions in today’s wide-ranging podcast.

Will is the director of Technology and Innovation Policy at the American Action Forum, where he specializes in telecommunication, Internet, and data policy. He is also a Frédéric Bastiat Fellow at the Mercatus Center, and was previously a research fellow at Tech Freedom.

What follows is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation.

Pethokoukis: Let’s start with the most obvious question: America’s largest technology companies — Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet Google, Facebook — seem really unpopular in Washington and among political activists on both sides now. But whenever I look at consumer surveys, they still seem really popular among most Americans. What do you think is playing into that discrepancy?

Rinehart: That’s a super interesting question. I think what you’re seeing especially in Washington is this thing that some are calling a “techlash.” Personally, I don’t know, but there are some obvious reasons for this.

There’s the relationship of Facebook with the 2016 election, and this question of fake news, or whether or not democracy is being harmed by the fact that we have Twitter, Google, and Facebook. Those things seem to be driving this concern in Washington over big tech companies. There’s more of that political concern.

There’s also the competition concern, at least in Washington, that’s occurring as well. These are obviously large companies, and they don’t seem to have natural competitors. You know, there doesn’t really seem to be a major competitor to Facebook, even though Facebook is somewhat competitive in all of these other spaces.

In the same way, Google doesn’t really have a natural competitor in search, but it has competition with the Android system, and it’s competitive against AWS and their cloud services. So this changing nature of competition is one part of it as well, in addition to the other part I mentioned which is that it’s clearly political.

It just doesn’t seem like too long ago, to me, that these companies were not only held in really high regard — they were sort of our national champion-style companies, the very best of American capitalism.

Even their CEOs were held up as great American businessmen and entrepreneurs, like the Google guys. It may seem crazy to people now, but not that long ago Mark Zuckerberg was thinking of running for president.

Yeah, he was in Iowa! It was kind of interesting — it was, what, 2012? 2013?

Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, U.S., October 23, 2019. Via Reuters/Erin Scott

That just seems like such a long time ago now. So is it just the rise of Trump and more populism? Is it because of the Russian interference in the use of American social media? Is that really when it began to turn?

I think so, yeah.

But it doesn’t seem to have really turned among everyday users. I keep wondering how much of this is a weird, insular, activist and politician-based issue. When people rank their biggest concerns, the power of Big Tech is not very high.

No, not at all.

It just doesn’t come to peoples’ minds — they think about healthcare first, for instance. Yet, if you just listen to the Washington debate, it would seem like this is by far the most pressing problem facing America.

I think you’re exactly right with this. The other nuance that I’d add is that it seems like Silicon Valley has turned inwards, and that they don’t really like some of the products that they’ve created.

So, as much as you do see some of this action happening in Washington where the Washington elite are turning against some of these tech companies, you do have some of the rank-and-file people within Silicon Valley itself step back and say, “What is this that we’ve created. What is this system? Are the communication services that we’ve supported and helped to develop stained by advertising and that whole ecosystem? Is that something we think is good and should continue?” You’re seeing these changes within Washington, but also these changes clearly happen within Silicon Valley.

But you’re right, to put it bluntly, that most consumers, when they think about these large tech companies like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, still have pretty positive opinions about them. Again, when you ask people to rank, “What are your biggest concerns?” reigning in tech companies is really not the top concern.

You see this in rural communities as well — you know, “What’s your biggest issue?” Anything related to tech doesn’t even happen to be in the top 10. Most of those don’t even really get percentage numbers when asked on these surveys. To me, what we’re seeing is this fall from grace. I don’t know where that leaves us necessarily, which is what I think we’re all going to be waiting for, especially when it comes to 2020.

You mentioned a few different issues that people are concerned about. Maybe we’ll run through some of them and get your thoughts: One of the biggest ones on the left is the issue of corporate concentration and power.

These companies are just too big and powerful, and they’re squashing competition. That’s how they’re staying on top. Let’s just focus on the corporate concentration issue: How much does that concern you? If we have capitalism, then we want competition, right?

Right, but what do you mean by competition?

As an economist, you worry about concentration as a kind of “first test” as to whether you should be concerned about an industry. Anti-trust works in a very similar way — you have an initial test to see if you need to look deeper into the industry itself. When it comes to concentration, again, the numbers don’t necessarily evince the fact that these companies are anti-competitive.

Google has about 90 percent of search. For some people, that should be the end of the discussion. “Google has 90 percent of search, it seems like Amazon dominates online commerce, Facebook and all of the big social media companies seem to be a flavor of Facebook, but they call it Instagram or WhatsApp.”

I think most people would look, at first glance, and say, “Wow, these companies seem to dominate their markets, particularly in the case of Google, to a ridiculous level. How could that not be a problem?”

I think what we’re struggling with is something you’re hinting at here — what are the elements of competition?

When you look at, for example, Google, in any given day they’ll have something like five hundred or-so changes to their algorithm. So they’ll constantly change what their search results actually look like, because of what they perceive as competitive forces. That could include Bing, which they still do feel like they’re very competitive with. But at the same time, they have this push and pull with spammers and others trying to game the system.

I think you need to do this with every single industry, but with search, you need to say, “Okay — what does the industry look like? What are the potential alternatives to search? What is it that people are also using Google for?” A lot of times when people actually go to Google and search for something within the search bar, they’re really looking for whatever the “dot com” address is for the people that they already know about. So I was recently buying some stuff on Land’s End — I don’t know exactly what their dot com address is, so I go to Google and I look for it.

That sort of competition is, at least for them, pretty ever-present, because they’re constantly having to make sure that their search results net the kind of results that users want.

But why do they care? They already have 90 percent of the market. I mean, there are other search engines, but they’re really an afterthought.

So why do they make 500 changes a day, other than to worry about spammers? It’s a finished product — they should be pocketing all that cash, so why spend all this money? They spend a lot on R&D, too. Why continue to invest in this highly successful monopoly that seems unchallenged?

That’s the impression I get, not to pick on Google, but it’s that they have such a dominant position that you cannot challenge them. They can do whatever they want, and it’s an obvious case of a monopoly. I’m not sure if the solution is supposed to be to highly regulate them, or to break them up into Google North, South, East, and West. But that’s the idea — they have the most obvious monopoly because everyone goes to Google for search.

What we’re hinting at here is the thing that economists care about when it comes to competition, which is price-to-quality. What I’m trying to highlight when it comes to these changes is that Google, regardless of the fact that they are obviously a dominant player in search, they’re still continuously their algorithm to have high quality search results. To me, that’s a sign of competition — of a company that feels like it is under competitive threat.

Via Reuters

Again, when we normally talk about questions of competition, it really has universally been related to price. So we’re looking for the reason why you’d have fewer competitors: You can increase price. And when it comes to Google’s search, that doesn’t really exist.

Now, all these other companies exist in slightly different markets. Facebook does, in fact, have some pretty intense competitors — TikTok is changing things pretty dramatically, and Fortnite is a big competitor. So a lot of what we’re talking about with competition means a whole lot of different things depending on the industry we mean, and where certain players fit in within the industry. And as policymakers try to understand these markets, we really do need to do a deep dive into each of these industries.

Who are their competitors? What are the relevant markets? If we look back five years from now, and we look particularly at Google, Facebook, Microsoft — which isn’t often mentioned —

Even though it’s among the biggest, yeah.

—and Amazon. They probably get mentioned the most as companies that need to get split up. Five years from now, do you think that those companies will have been split up, or that little pieces will have been chopped off from any of them?

Depending on what the politics of 2020 look like — I mean, if we get a Democrat in the White House I think you will probably see far more pressure by a new DOJ and FTC to do something to these companies. That, to me, is somewhat worrying.

As far as competition and new entrances, we’re still figuring out how this market will turn out. For example: When we talk about the smartphone market, that market is really only a little over 10 years old now. It’s very important to remember that the iPhone was only effectively released in 2007. We’re still in a fairly early stage — we’re almost, like, in the teenage years when it comes to competition in this space.

Amazon is getting more competitive with Facebook and Google in advertising. Google, for example, has made huge inroads into cloud services. So what you see are these larger companies getting involved in a whole bunch of other markets and being competitive with each other in those markets.

That to me is the new, more nuanced competition that we’re going towards rather than this single type of competition we’ve seen in the past — like GM versus Ford.

Elizabeth Warren has focused on this the most out of the Democratic candidates, where she has a number of anti-trust proposals for splitting up companies in different ways. But the history of anti-trust has been that it’s not easy.

These cases take a long time, and the resolution could be not so clear, and maybe the companies won’t be split up. Maybe they’ll just have to change their behavior. So, if you’re asking for all of these major changes within companies, it seems fanciful to me that you would get that splitting up into different pieces within 10 years for even one of these companies, let alone three, four, or five of them. To put these restrictions on them just seems like a lot.

There’s actually a lot of research that suggests that doing something along those lines would be quite detrimental to consumer welfare. This is something that we talk a lot about, obviously, and the question is how much are consumers impacted by potential anti-trust actions? What happens when there are limitations on certain types of behavior or threats to break them up?

I’ve been quite critical of calls to break up tech companies for a number of reasons. Among them, my biggest concern is that, technically speaking, it’s very hard. And it’s in such a way where earlier examples such as Standard Oil and AT&T were a little bit easier.

The case that I consistently cite, which I think needs to be understood better, is the American tobacco case. That actually looked much more like a multinational firm with integrated businesses and offices and all of these sorts of things. And what we saw with that as well as a whole bunch of other firms like Standard Oil and AT&T is that the immediate effect of breaking up these companies isn’t really a huge change in the market itself. Consumers don’t benefit all that much from it, and in fact, the big thing that changed the oil market after Standard Oil was the discovery of West Texas crude, and the market that happened in Spindletop.

Again, to me, when you look at the history of breaking up these tech firms or companies, I think it shows that breaking up tech companies is probably going to be very similar. You’re not really going to get a lot of consumer benefits in the near term, and ultimately what we probably would want to end up doing is figuring out other ways to incentivize competition in other spaces.

I’ve written a lot about this as well — education is a really important starter, with figuring out regulation. It’s often very costly to start a new business in some regards so there’s a whole bunch of other things we can do to ensure competition.

Do you think these companies are quashing competition? Either they’re so big and powerful that companies say, “We can’t compete in this space,” or maybe they buy up potential competitors as part of their business?

Is there good evidence that, even though they seem like very innovative companies, in the end they’re bad for innovation?

Again, personally, I hope we’re very nuanced about the industry we’re looking at. We’re looking, basically, at a buyout question, where you’re basically buying out a competitor to quash competition. To me, that doesn’t track well with what’s actually happening with these companies.

What you end up doing is buying a company for their tech talent or some sort of knowledge that exists within the company, and then you integrate that through a platform. In most cases, what you’re talking about is having an idea that’s in a small lab setting that a smaller company may be working on that then gets implemented through an entire network very quickly. In those cases, you’re talking about a pro-consumer outcome. Those things are clearly beneficial to consumers in society.

The problem I think we really need to separate out here is that there’s a larger question about what’s happening, for example, in pharmaceuticals. There’s a lot more interesting evidence of a company buying up a competitor there in order to stop follow-on innovation, as it’s called. When it comes to the bigger tech companies, that doesn’t seem to be happening all that much. Again, to me there’s just a lot of nuance to these things that we should actually be concerned about.

Another big concern is just the basic business model of a lot of these companies. Many of them are free services, but they use your data as part of a targeted-advertising business model. Some people just don’t like that business model, and they think it’s bad.

What are your thoughts on that? I think the upside is that these services are free — I don’t have to subscribe to Google. But what’s the downside? That they’re not paying me for my data? That the data could be misused? What do you think peoples’ concerns are, and how you evaluate those concerns?

I think there are layered concerns. First off, we do know that ad-supported businesses are hugely pro-consumer.

And they aren’t novel, either.

No, not at all! Newspapers, radio, television — those are obviously all ad-supported models. A couple of years back, some researchers found that these ad-supported businesses benefit consumers to something like $7 trillion, or something like that. So we know that there’s huge consumer benefit from these ad-supported businesses.

There is, however, a subset of very clear concerns where there are questions about data collection, privacy, and generally, how the information is being used to target specific kinds of ads. In a number of interesting ways, the biggest players do often give you options to, for example, limit the kind of advertising that is being targeted towards you. In a number of cases, you’ve got “opt out.” There’s that little blue marker when it comes to the ad choices model, which almost no one uses.

There are ways that consumers are clearly limiting how much the biggest platforms and the biggest social media companies are looking into them. We know, for example, that people are using these ad-ghosting apps all the time that limit ad collection and ad removal. So that’s pretty consistent. A lot of people use these sorts of apps. There is obviously a clear concern when it comes to privacy and data collection.

That’s a big thing in California: There will be a law that is going to enactment in about a month and a half, I think, that’s going to try to take a stab at giving consumers more options to know what’s being collected from them and to give them the ability to opt out. There’s a whole bunch of things happening.

Is it a transparency issue? What is the consumer complaint — that their data is being misused, that they simply don’t know how the data is being used, or that they don’t have tools to adjust it?

Because it sounds like there are tools, but people just don’t bother with them. That leads me to wonder how serious the concerns actually are, if people are unwilling to take any action with the tools that are available.

I think the problem is that when we talk about privacy, we’re actually compressing at least two separate problems that most people actually do care about.

One of them would be what you call data security: At the end of the day, this is stuff like identity theft and fraud. Just blunt fraud, where people are taking your credit card information and using it. When people talk about privacy and ensuring that your information is private, that’s often what’s included.

Right. The two modern privacy issues are, “Don’t look into bank accounts, and don’t look at browser history.”

Exactly, but people care more about the bank account far more. In fact, we find that in a whole bunch of surveys. Pew and the Census have done really good work on this.

So yes, breaking into the bank account is really the biggest concern, but because we use these kind of amorphous terms for privacy, the question of identity theft is often put into questions of data collection, which is ultimately a concern about platforms and users. To me, there really are two somewhat separate issues here.

What is surveillance capitalism? [laughs]

[laughs] That’s a good question — I don’t really know.

Is that just a fancy phrase that makes for a good book title? It just sounds like the current business model — “We use the data you provide to serve you relevant,” sometimes, at least, “advertising.” We seem very concerned about this.

Right, this is the Shoshana Zuboff book on “surveillance capitalism.” I only got through so much of it, to be very honest. Because that book in particular kind of bothers me. The usage of terminology is pretty lax, and it really doesn’t do a very good job of actually describing what the “surveillance capitalist” system actually looks like. It spends a whole bunch of time trying to build it out.

Should we be worried about the “surveillance” part, or the “capitalism” part?

That’s a good question. I don’t know. I mean, people are worried that people are looking over their shoulders, and when we talk about Facebook and Google, we often use these terms as though they are these things that are actually looking at you. But again, Facebook and Google are not these monoliths.

One of my favorite examples of this: I recently learned that the Google Adwords team was actually demoted by the Google Webmaster team because they were incorrectly following guidelines. So the ad team was actually being criticized. So you’re actually seeing conflict between these two company divisions.

Very typical monopolistic behavior, right?

Of course!

Should Google be paying me for using my data? Should I be getting paid by any of these companies? It’s obviously very valuable to them, so why am I not getting a check?

You are getting an implicit benefit. You’re not getting a check, no. But then the question is whether you want to make a clearly implicit value exchange an explicit one.

But checks would be great.

They would be, but you also then wouldn’t be getting the benefit of the services. There’s really interesting work that Erik Brynjolfsson has done on this. When he asks an individual, “How much would you be willing to be paid to not use Google’s search anymore?” it’s typically around $1,800 a year. I mean, that’s a potentially big check, or at least an implicit value you’re placing on Google’s search.

Why do so many people think we should be getting checks?

Because everyone wants free money. Right? I mean, I want free money. I don’t want to have to do anything and still get free money.

Is it that the people who say that we should be getting checks for our data just don’t believe that we’re getting value for our time? Do they not believe those studies? I think at the core they somehow think we’re being taken advantage of.

Yes.

And so one way to compensate that would obviously be to get cash on the barrel.

I think this is a really interesting scenario that I’m trying to do more work on within the next year. There’s a lot of complexity here, and what you’re highlighting is this question: “Well, for example, would people be willing to actually pay for Google or Facebook services?” Most people would not, actually. They don’t want to pay for these things.

Typically, about three-fourths of these individuals say, “No, I will not pay for Facebook or Google,” but they clearly do get an implicit value from the use of the services. It doesn’t seem to me that people are really asking for these kind of value payments, except for people in Silicon Valley, really, which has a very different relationship to Google and Facebook. That’s obviously because these are large companies that have a large industrial footprint there, and there are tax questions there as well.

So again, when you typically ask people, “Do you want to be paid for your data?” and then you start asking follow-on questions — “Well, would you be willing to pay Facebook for the use of its services?” they say, “Well yes, I want to be paid for my data being collected, but also I don’t want to have to pay for the service.” So there’s a lot of conflict here, and it’s understandable — everyone wants free money.

The case you’ll hear is that, maybe these companies are so big and powerful and crucial, that we should nationalize them. Or maybe there should be nationalized versions.

Oof. [laughs]

“How much better can Google’s search get, you know?” Is it just three people on Twitter who actually want to do that?

I think it is three people on Twitter — and far more with the Brits. The Brits have a much more okay relationship with that. Again, we’ve tried some of this stuff and it really just hasn’t worked. Even the Brits tried this in the 80s, and whole bunch of these services had to get deregulated.

I don’t know what you get with nationalization that you don’t get with a private service. That’s the other thing I just don’t understand — with nationalization you get a whole bunch of tough questions about the First Amendment that we haven’t really gone into, but I don’t know that in the United States you could sustain it through the courts. So there’s a lot that’s embedded in that sort of a call, and to me, I just don’t think it’s very practical to deal with the sorts of problems that consumers actually worry about.

You’ve done some work on broadband access in rural America. How big of a problem is this, and what should we be doing about it?

It is an issue that some rural regions don’t have internet access, but there are clearly downtown areas that do have internet. “Main Street” typically has internet access.

President Barack Obama gestures as he talks about access to high-speed broadband for Americans after he views a fiber optics splicing demonstration at Cedar Falls Utilities in Iowa, January 14, 2015. Via Reuters/Larry Downing

I’m originally from Springfield, Illinois, but my grandparents are from a place called Olney, Illinois, which is a small, micropolitan area in southern Illinois. And like many other rural regions, they have a kind of downtown core that very clearly does have internet access. In fact, most of the businesses and retail shops downtown really do have quite fast internet access and access to a couple of different providers.

But when you get, say, a mile away from the downtown core which is where my grandparents lived, they don’t have internet access at all. And you see this a lot: Micropolitan cores, which are where a lot of the jobs are located in rural America, do in fact have internet access. But when you get just outside of them, they don’t. And that kind of relationship between the economics of broadband and this rural-density question is something that policymakers are really trying to grapple with.

So, how do you get more broadband in these areas? Even if you were able to get more broadband into where my grandparents were at, you’re not necessarily going to get the immediate economic benefits that you want to see, which clearly exist when it comes to new employment, new businesses, and better economic outcomes. We’ve seen this writ-large in the United States, that broadband subsidies and development isn’t as clearly and cleanly tied to economic development as you would think it would be.

But there’s value to someone living a mile away from the downtown core being able to jump on the internet and watch YouTube, or whatever. There’s a value to that.

There clearly is.

If it’s purely a money and engineering problem, well, America has a lot of money and smart engineers. Why doesn’t the government just fix that problem?

States are trying to fix this right now. For one, let me say that it’s a constantly evolving problem. So, the broadband that you needed, perhaps, five years ago isn’t necessarily the broadband that you need today. There’s a constant upgrade path question.

But states clearly are trying to solve this problem. You’ve seen, really in the last five years, that cities and localities are trying to figure out where there’s broadband — in their backyards, or which areas do and don’t have it. They’re trying to do targeted grants and loans to get broadband into these very core regions that really need it.

Again, the federal government is still doing a lot: The FCC still spends something like $8 or $9 billion per year on various broadband development programs. There’s a lot that’s being done — it’s just that it’s in fits and starts, bits and pieces.

Do you think this will be a public-led effort, or a private sector-led effort?

I think you’re going to have a little bit of both. The private sector has clearly been leading on a lot of this.

You know, in downtown DC we have quite fast internet — it’s some of the best in the world. But what you’re going to start seeing, especially in some of these rural regions, is localities working with some of these ISPs to figure out where broadband needs to be located, and to help with it. There’s a whole range of options that localities are trying to pursue, because, again, there’s a whole bunch of different ways to do this, I think.

Will, I’m really worried that China’s going to have all of the good AI. They’re going to win the AI race. Are you worried about that, and what should the federal government be doing to help advance that technology, if anything?

The AI race is something I prefer to think about as a question of leadership. Because with every previous technology, it hasn’t necessarily been about the race to the quickest technology itself. It has always been about applications, new business methods, and really, the application of education to business.

What we’re seeing in the United States, unfortunately, is that there has been some backwards sliding when it comes to questions of education. When you talk to people that are concerned about the AI question, generally speaking, the biggest absolute concern that almost everyone cites is around education. The algorithms are there, the hardware is accessible and cheap, and those are the two things that have occurred in the last few years that make AI possible. But the other thing that really makes it possible that we need to get right is education.

A lot of it includes figuring out immigration — some of the best engineers that work in the United States have come from other countries and they want to settle here because we have good jobs, and there are often very nice places to work at if you’re working on AI applications. That, to me, is what we really need to be focused on — education and immigration.

Via Twenty20

What about the idea that the government should be investing more money in basic research, and maybe in not-so-basic research? Or the idea that the government needs to take more of a leading role — not just in AI, but also in technology hubs? That’s where companies locate, with research centers and universities, where they can all mix together information.

That could be where they take the lead: More government investment, and more government-created tech hubs.

What you’ve seen in the United States is actually private-led hubs that have already been created: New York, Boston, Silicon Valley, Chicago — where I spent many years. All of these are really our tech hubs.

They weren’t necessarily “created” even though they were supported by some government funding. Even though some of Silicon Valley’s initial investments came from government contracts —

There wasn’t some master-led takeover in Silicon Valley.

Of course.

But certainly there are people today who love the phrase “industrial policy,” and they don’t shy away from it. They think that we need a government-led effort — much like China, but with our own spin. You know, “Industrial policy with American characteristics.”

[laughs] I’m stealing that, by that way.

They worry that we need a lot more government, or that we’re not just going to lose the AI race, but races in robotics, advanced manufacturing, and 5G as well. “The government needs to take a much more heavy-handed role in all of these technologies, because China’s figured it out and we need to learn from them.”

I mean, China is still trailing us in a number of important places when it comes to key technologies. But with R&D, which is a really big conversation right now, I’m actually very supportive of R&D measures.

Government funding?

Of course — and to be very clear, government funding of R&D for the last, goodness, 20 years is among the highest it’s ever been. And over time, government funding on R&D has focused less on the “development” part and more and more on the “research” part. But still, at the end of the day, a lot of Chinese firms are not yet “frontier” firms as they’re called.

There are obviously a couple of big ones that we talk about a lot, but every firm, regardless to whether it’s Chinese or American, are still going to suffer what’s called the “Valley of Death.” You’ve got the basic research component, but you have to do a lot in order to take that basic research and make it into an industrial product that can be brought to market. United States’ firms for years have been the leader in this.

I think that’s what Silicon Valley does best: commercializing technologies and not being complacent when it comes to management techniques. Not to say that there’s nothing to learn abut Chinese firms, but firms in the US in many areas like Texas, Arizona, California, and Washington are still hubs of important companies that are able to take that basic research which is clearly supported by government but also supported by corporate dollars and they’re able to actually make that into products that consumers want to use.

Should American tech companies be building research centers in China?

Hm. In China? I would hope you’d be able to bring talent over here.

How concerned are you by that kind of thing? Because that national security aspect puts some of these issues in a different light. Some people may just be concerned in general that China’s going to take all of the technology and we won’t have it anymore, and they’ll build the companies of the future.

But, if that technology has a military application, then you worry about them having some sort of a military edge. Is that a big concern of yours?

Personally, I don’t know that it’s a large concern. Because one of the benefits with globalization is still that firms across the world are able to learn from each other. So there’s still a lot of diffusion of learning. We’re seeing in the United States that companies do in fact outsource their research capabilities in many different areas.

You know, there’s also a lot in Asia, but it’s not just in China, There’s a lot in South Korea and Japan where they have corporate research firms. A lot of firms work together in research projects. So I’m not necessarily worried a lot about the localization of research into one are or another.

The question that I think we really do need to figure out — what I think United States companies have done the best is that they’re able to be competitive in a global market, which I still think that we need to spend a lot of time on, and policymakers really do need to be concerned about that. They’ve been good about commercializing products as well, and those two things have really been the driving force of American capitalism for over 100 years now. Those are the kind of characteristics that I want to keep.

The research part will still obviously occur in the United States — we still have great schools and research parks. I’m not worried as much about that. I do however worry that there are some changes afoot right now that would limit our ability to trade on a global scale and to also remain globally competitive. That to me is the most worrying part of politics right now.

Let me end with this: If you were a policymaker, and you think that it’s important that America remains the world’s leading military and economic power, and if you think that’s driven by our technological expertise, so you want to make sure that we’re constantly pushing that tech frontier forward, what is the biggest policy that we should commit to, or avoid?

I’d probably go back to what I said earlier, which is that we really need to get immigration right. We need to figure out how to keep and retain the best talent the world has to offer. The United States was, and really still is, a top destination for the smartest people in the world. They want to come and work here, so I think we really do need to figure that out.

And secondly, we need to figure out education and do better with it. I was reading recently about how some of the best schools in the United States — Princeton, Harvard, and MIT — still have pretty small undergraduate classes. There’s not a lot of people who actually go through them. Figuring out how to do education well is really difficult. I’m not going to say it’s easy, but I really do think that’s the area we need to be focusing on — education and immigration. I think a lot of people in our space and the tech space are very much in line with that.

Will, thanks for coming on the podcast.

Thanks for having me.

