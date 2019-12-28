Top 20 most viewed CD (and AEI) publications in 2019

Category: Economy Hits: 3
Summary Statistics: The first table below shows the Top 20 most viewed Carpe Diem posts this year, and the second table below shows the Top 20 most viewed AEI publications in 2019.
|Rank
|AEI Publications
|Author
|Date Published
|Pageviews in 2019
|1
|Why Socialism Always Fails
|Mark J. Perry
|March 22, 2016
|153,275
|2
|18 spectacularly wrong predictions made around the time of first Earth Day in 1970, expect more this year
|Mark J. Perry
|April 21, 2019
|62,844
|3
|There is no climate emergency, say 500 experts in letter to the United Nations
|Mark J. Perry
|October 1, 2019
|42,905
|4
|The shocking story behind Richard Nixon’s ‘War on Drugs’ that targeted blacks and anti-war activists
|Mark J. Perry
|June 14, 2018
|36,236
|5
|Putting America’s enormous $19.4T economy into perspective by comparing US state GDPs to entire countries
|Mark J. Perry
|May 8. 2018
|33,656
|6
|How generous are federal employee pensions?
|Andrew Biggs
|September 30, 2011
|27,759
|7
|Chart of the day…. or century?
|Mark J. Perry
|January 11, 2019
|26,650
|8
|The places where walls work
|Michael Rubin
|January 27, 2017
|26,096
|9
|There really is no ‘gender wage gap.’ There’s a ‘gender earnings gap’ but ‘paying women well’ won’t close that gap
|Mark J. Perry
|July 31, 2017
|22,778
|10
|Is war with Iran imminent? Here’s the real truth
|Kenneth Pollack
|May 16, 2019
|22,258
|11
|New US homes today are 1,000 square feet larger than in 1973 and living space per person has nearly doubled
|Mark J. Perry
|June 5, 2016
|18,964
|12
|Chart of the day: For every 100 girls/women…..
|Mark J. Perry
|December 23, 2019
|17,727
|13
|50 years of failed doomsday, eco-pocalyptic predictions; the so-called ‘experts’ are 0-50
|Mark J. Perry
|September 23, 2019
|17,460
|14
|Happy 89th birthday (June 30) to Thomas Sowell, one of the greatest living economists
|Mark J. Perry
|June 29, 2019
|16,901
|15
|Chart of the day: In 2017, US had largest decline in CO2 emissions in the world for 9th time this century
|Mark J. Perry
|July 12, 2018
|16,156
|16
|Yes, the US middle class is shrinking, but it’s because Americans are moving up. And no, Americans are not struggling to afford a home.
|Mark J. Perry
|January 31, 2018
|15,954
|17
|More evidence that it’s very hard to ‘beat the market’ over time, 95% of finance professionals can’t do it
|Mark J. Perry
|March 20, 2018
|15,735
|18
|Putting America’s huge $20.5T economy into perspective by comparing US state GDPs to entire countries
|Mark J. Perry
|February 28, 2018
|15,332
|19
|What if the Asian-white achievement gap were treated the same as the white-black gap?
|Mark J. Perry
|June 11, 2019
|14,992
|20
|Quotation of the day on whether Rep. Ilhan Omar can overcome her prejudice…..
|Mark J. Perry
|July 13, 2019
|14,522
