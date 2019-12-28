The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Top 20 most viewed CD (and AEI) publications in 2019

Summary Statistics: The first table below shows the Top 20 most viewed Carpe Diem posts this year, and the second table below shows the Top 20 most viewed AEI publications in 2019.

RankCarpe Diem PublicationsDate PublishedPageviews in 2019
1Why Socialism Always FailsMarch 22, 2016153,275
218 spectacularly wrong predictions made around the time of first Earth Day in 1970, expect more this yearApril 21, 201962,844
3There is no climate emergency, say 500 experts in letter to the United NationsOctober 1, 201942,905
4The shocking story behind Richard Nixon’s ‘War on Drugs’ that targeted blacks and anti-war activistsJune 14, 201836,236
5Putting America’s enormous $19.4T economy into perspective by comparing US state GDPs to entire countriesMay 8. 201833,656
6Chart of the day…. or century?January 11, 201926,650
7There really is no ‘gender wage gap.’ There’s a ‘gender earnings gap’ but ‘paying women well’ won’t close that gapJuly 31, 201722,778
8New US homes today are 1,000 square feet larger than in 1973 and living space per person has nearly doubledJune 5, 201618,964
9Chart of the day: For every 100 girls/women…..December 23, 201917,727
1050 years of failed doomsday, eco-pocalyptic predictions; the so-called ‘experts’ are 0-50September 23, 201917,460
11Happy 89th birthday (June 30) to Thomas Sowell, one of the greatest living economistsJune 29, 201916,901
12Chart of the day: In 2017, US had largest decline in CO2 emissions in the world for 9th time this centuryJuly 12, 201816,156
13Yes, the US middle class is shrinking, but it’s because Americans are moving up. And no, Americans are not struggling to afford a home.January 31, 201815,954
14More evidence that it’s very hard to ‘beat the market’ over time, 95% of finance professionals can’t do itMarch 20, 201815,735
15Putting America’s huge $20.5T economy into perspective by comparing US state GDPs to entire countriesFebruary 28, 201815,332
16What if the Asian-white achievement gap were treated the same as the white-black gap?June 11, 201914,992
17Quotation of the day on whether Rep. Ilhan Omar can overcome her prejudice…..July 13, 201914,522
18Fortune 500 firms 1955 v. 2017: Only 60 remain, thanks to the creative destruction that fuels economic prosperityOctober 20, 201714,107
19Maps of the day: Travel times from NYC in 1800, 1830, 1857 and 1930October 5, 201610,335
20Is Google manipulating search results to promote a social justice agenda, prevent Trump re-election?Jun4 24, 201910,215

========================================

RankAEI PublicationsAuthorDate PublishedPageviews in 2019
1Why Socialism Always FailsMark J. PerryMarch 22, 2016153,275
218 spectacularly wrong predictions made around the time of first Earth Day in 1970, expect more this yearMark J. PerryApril 21, 201962,844
3There is no climate emergency, say 500 experts in letter to the United NationsMark J. PerryOctober 1, 201942,905
4The shocking story behind Richard Nixon’s ‘War on Drugs’ that targeted blacks and anti-war activistsMark J. PerryJune 14, 201836,236
5Putting America’s enormous $19.4T economy into perspective by comparing US state GDPs to entire countriesMark J. PerryMay 8. 201833,656
6How generous are federal employee pensions?Andrew BiggsSeptember 30, 201127,759
7Chart of the day…. or century?Mark J. PerryJanuary 11, 201926,650
8The places where walls workMichael RubinJanuary 27, 201726,096
9There really is no ‘gender wage gap.’ There’s a ‘gender earnings gap’ but ‘paying women well’ won’t close that gapMark J. PerryJuly 31, 201722,778
10Is war with Iran imminent? Here’s the real truthKenneth PollackMay 16, 201922,258
11New US homes today are 1,000 square feet larger than in 1973 and living space per person has nearly doubledMark J. PerryJune 5, 201618,964
12Chart of the day: For every 100 girls/women…..Mark J. PerryDecember 23, 201917,727
1350 years of failed doomsday, eco-pocalyptic predictions; the so-called ‘experts’ are 0-50Mark J. PerrySeptember 23, 201917,460
14Happy 89th birthday (June 30) to Thomas Sowell, one of the greatest living economistsMark J. PerryJune 29, 201916,901
15Chart of the day: In 2017, US had largest decline in CO2 emissions in the world for 9th time this centuryMark J. PerryJuly 12, 201816,156
16Yes, the US middle class is shrinking, but it’s because Americans are moving up. And no, Americans are not struggling to afford a home.Mark J. PerryJanuary 31, 201815,954
17More evidence that it’s very hard to ‘beat the market’ over time, 95% of finance professionals can’t do itMark J. PerryMarch 20, 201815,735
18Putting America’s huge $20.5T economy into perspective by comparing US state GDPs to entire countriesMark J. PerryFebruary 28, 201815,332
19What if the Asian-white achievement gap were treated the same as the white-black gap?Mark J. PerryJune 11, 201914,992
20Quotation of the day on whether Rep. Ilhan Omar can overcome her prejudice…..Mark J. PerryJuly 13, 201914,522

