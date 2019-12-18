The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Six tax-based ways to tackle US income inequality

Category: Economy Hits: 4

Source: Jeffrey Frankel, The Guardian, December 18, 2019

….The first policy proposal would be to reinforce the estate tax. ….
Second, policymakers should give the IRS the resources it needs to collect taxes that are owed…..
Third, expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) would help to “make work pay”. ….
Fourth, the payroll tax should be made more progressive…..
Fifth, the US government also should make the income tax more progressive – for example, by cutting the gap between the tax rates on investment income and wages. ….
Finally, Congress should revisit the December 2017 corporate-tax cut to make it revenue-neutral…..

The post Six tax-based ways to tackle US income inequality appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2019/12/six-tax-based-ways-to-tackle-us-income-inequality.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version