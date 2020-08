Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 15:31 Hits: 4

Replacing the president won’t resolve the country’s deep-seated political problems. If neighboring nations and global powers don’t demand a democratic transition, it could lead to even greater instability across West Africa.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/08/19/a-coup-wont-end-malis-corruption-and-insecurity/