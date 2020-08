Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020

After a humiliating defeat at the U.N. Security Council, Washington will seek snapback sanctions to sabotage what’s left of the nuclear deal. Britain, France, and Germany can still keep it alive until after the U.S. election.

