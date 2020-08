Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Saturday, 15 August 2020 13:42 Hits: 4

The deal defers the idea of annexation rather than burying it, and could exacerbate tensions between Iran and the Gulf States.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/08/15/the-uae-israel-agreement-isnt-all-its-cracked-up-to-be/