Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 20:18 Hits: 3

While the Islamic State-linked militants may not hold on to Mocimboa da Praia, the attack underscores their growing sophistication.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/08/14/mozambique-growing-insurgency-take-strategic-port-mocimboa-praia-islamic-state/