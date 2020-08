Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 18:15 Hits: 4

Beijing has quietly been seeding the U.N. and a host of other international organizations with its own nationals, racking up more influence even as Washington is in headlong retreat.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/08/14/china-soft-power-united-nations-hong-kong-crackdown/