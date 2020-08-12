The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Virtual Meeting: CFR Master Class Series With Philip Gordon

Category: Foreign Policy Hits: 1

Philip Gordon discusses the history of regime change in U.S. foreign policy from the 1950s to present day.   The CFR Master Class Series is a weekly 45-minute session hosted by Vice President and Deputy Director for Studies Shannon O’Neil in which a CFR fellow will take a step back from the news and discuss the fundamentals essential to understanding a given country, region of the world, or issue pertaining to U.S. foreign policy or international relations.
Read more https://www.cfr.org/event/virtual-meeting-cfr-master-class-series-philip-gordon

