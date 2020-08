Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 17:27 Hits: 4

Land reform isn’t just about compensating white farmers whose land was expropriated. It must secure the property rights of Black farmers, too.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/08/11/dont-give-zimbabwes-government-aid-until-it-gets-serious-about-land-reform/