Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 15:02 Hits: 1

The coronavirus pandemic temporarily ended the practice of detaining and deporting asylum-seekers in many countries, but harsher border controls could make reaching Europe and the United States harder than ever.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/07/31/coronavirus-asylum-end-immigration-detention-spain-france-end-of-fortress-europe/