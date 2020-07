Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 20:35 Hits: 3

Aug. 5 marks one year since Modi revoked Kashmir’s special status. But Kashmiris will be mostly cut off—high-speed internet has been shut off to the region once again.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/07/30/india-marks-anniversary-kashmir-still-dark-internet-narendra-modi-special-status-one-year/