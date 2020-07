Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 10:00 Hits: 0

Protests have strengthened calls for Western institutions to repatriate priceless cultural artifacts. Museums in Africa are ready to receive them.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/07/28/time-repatriate-africa-looted-art-artifacts-cultural-heritage-benin-bronzes-nigeria-ghana-europe-british-museum/