Virtual Roundtable: Russian Arms Control Compliance: A Report Card, 1984-2020

Category: Foreign Policy Hits: 1

Last month, the White House announced that the United States will withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty, citing Russian noncompliance with the agreement as part of the rationale for the decision. Christopher A. Ford reflects on the past thirty-five years of U.S. compliance assessments and discusses U.S. concerns over Soviet and Russian behavior in arms control.
Read more https://www.cfr.org/event/virtual-roundtable-russian-arms-control-compliance-report-card-1984-2020

