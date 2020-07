Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020

The massive Ethiopian dam is a flash point for tensions in Africa—and is now sowing confusion and discord within the U.S. government, with many officials concerned Washington is too much in Egypt’s corner.

