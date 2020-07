Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 00:00 Hits: 1

Amy Jaffe discusses energy innovation and U.S.-China relations, including an assessment of the energy strategies of the two countries, how these strategies influence the bilateral relationship, and their impact on foreign policy, climate change, and economic rivalry.

Read more https://www.cfr.org/event/virtual-meeting-cfr-master-class-series-amy-jaffe