Virtual Roundtable: International Trade and Women’s Rights

As research definitively establishes a link between gender equality and global prosperity, more countries have sought to remove the economic barriers women face and foster their participation. In the United States, Congress is taking steps to ensure that U.S. trade policies enable opportunities for and do not discriminate against women: Senators Bob Casey (D-PA) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) recently introduced legislation to strengthen standards for women’s and workers’ rights for countries receiving U.S. trade preferences. Senator Bob Casey, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, and Heather Hurlburt discuss why and how U.S. trade policy should protect and promote women’s rights and opportunities.
image
20200701_virtual-roundtable-international-trade-and-womens-rights_otr.mp3
Read more https://www.cfr.org/event/virtual-roundtable-international-trade-and-womens-rights

