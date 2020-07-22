The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Behind the Flare-Up Along Armenia-Azerbaijan Border

On July 12, skirmishes broke out on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The fighting claimed at least sixteen lives in the most serious outbreak of hostilities in the South Caucasus since 2016. Although the fighting has subsided for now, the situation remains volatile and a war of words between the two countries continues-all of which further complicate prospects for a negotiated solution.

