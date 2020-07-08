The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Virtual Meeting: CFR Master Class Series With Stephen Sestanovich

Stephen Sestanovich discusses retrenchment in U.S. foreign policy, including a look at past periods of retrenchment and the implications they have for today's foreign policy debate.  The CFR Master Class Series is a weekly 45-minute session hosted by Vice President and Deputy Director for Studies Shannon O’Neil in which a CFR fellow will take a step back from the news and discuss the fundamentals essential to understanding a given country, region of the world, or issue pertaining to U.S. foreign policy or international relations.
image
20200708_cfr-master-class-series-with-stephen-sestanovich_otr.mp3
Read more https://www.cfr.org/event/virtual-meeting-cfr-master-class-series-stephen-sestanovich

