Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 21:30 Hits: 1

As Macron’s luster fades in local elections, Socialist leaders are planning a return to national politics—in alliance with the Greens.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/07/20/france-socialist-party-back-from-dead-local-elections-emmanuel-macron-anne-hidalgo-olivier-faure/