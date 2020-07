Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 09:19 Hits: 1

Europe is immersed in the world around it. But in order to strengthen the EU's global role, the European Council will need to understand the deep connection between domestic struggles and international ambitions.

Read more https://carnegieeurope.eu/strategiceurope/82311?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss