Category: Foreign Policy Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020

The announcement by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo brings the United States in line with international law and opens the door for sanctions and a more unified response to Chinese “bullying” in the key waterway.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/07/14/the-u-s-declared-chinas-south-china-sea-claims-unlawful-now-what/