Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 16:18 Hits: 1

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified on Trump’s withholding of aid to Ukraine, faced a White House block to further promotion.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/07/08/trump-vindman-impeachment-ukraine-forced-out-campaign-of-bullying-prompts-key-trump-impeachment-witness-to-quit-army/