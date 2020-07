Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 14:56 Hits: 0

Instead of a celebration, the EU-China annual summit which took place through videoconferences on June 22, showed irreconcilable differences over issues such as Hong Kong's newly-announced national security law, cybersecurity and human rights.

Read more https://carnegieendowment.org/publications/82231?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss