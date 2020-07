Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Saturday, 27 June 2020 11:00 Hits: 0

Bias against individuals with disabilities is influencing lockdown easing, Kenya is heading for dictatorship, and the Trump administration is hurting Western unity in the Balkans.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/06/27/israeli-gulf-states-west-bank-annexation-united-kingdom-hong-kong-coronavirus-lockdown-disabilities/