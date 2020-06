Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 17:05 Hits: 0

In this video of the Council on Foreign Relations’ Center for Preventive Action Roundtable Series on Managing Global Disorder, Qingguo Jia, Peking University, and Dhruva Jaishankar, Observer Research Foundation, discuss what the post-pandemic world may look like.

Read more https://www.cfr.org/event/virtual-roundtable-world-order-after-covid-19-perspectives-china-and-india