Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 15:01 Hits: 5

The global transition to renewables could lead to human rights abuses and risks exacerbating inequalities between the West and the developing world.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/06/18/green-energy-dirty-side-effects-renewable-transition-climate-change-cobalt-mining-human-rights-inequality/