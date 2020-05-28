The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Virtual Meeting: CFR Fellows' Book Launch Series with Mira Rapp-Hooper

Nearly thirty years after the end of the Cold War, amidst China’s rise and Russia’s revanchism, and in a historic moment of crisis, will American policymakers reconceive the role alliances should play in 21st century national security strategy and recapture one of the country’s great strategic successes, or let them wither? In her new book, Shields of the Republic: The Triumph and Peril of America's Alliances, Mira Rapp-Hooper reveals the remarkable and unheralded success of the United States’ alliance system, charts its dangerous strategic drift, and proposes an agenda for its renewal. The CFR Fellows’ Book Launch series highlights new books by CFR fellows.
Read more https://www.cfr.org/event/virtual-meeting-cfr-fellows-book-launch-series-mira-rapp-hooper

