Virtual Roundtable: Paid Sick Leave Policies in the Wake of COVID-19

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, public health authorities have urged sick employees to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus. Many workers who lack paid sick leave, however, are forced to choose between their health and economic security. To get back to business as usual, what policies are needed to ensure that workers who become ill with COVID-19 can stay home? Our speakers Jody Heymann, founding director of the WORLD Policy Analysis Center at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, and Vicki Shabo, senior fellow for paid leave policy and strategy at New America, discuss paid sick leave policies in the United States and around the world.
20200602_paid-sick-leave-policies-in-the-wake-of-covid-19_otr.mp3
Read more https://www.cfr.org/event/virtual-roundtable-paid-sick-leave-policies-wake-covid-19

