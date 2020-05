Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Sunday, 31 May 2020 06:17 Hits: 4

Germany's reopening is working because Angela Merkel treats citizens like adults; China's is succeeding because people see results. In India, there's no trust—and little evidence of progress.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/05/31/leaders-cant-lift-lockdowns-without-public-trust/