Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 22:53 Hits: 1

Democrats and NGOs slammed the White House decision, saying the U.S. president was ceding influence to China and further undercutting the coronavirus response.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/05/29/trump-pulls-out-of-who-coronavirus-pandemic-global-health-covid-china-beijing-influence-international-institutions-global-health/