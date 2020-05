Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 10:27 Hits: 2

In his first twelve months as Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy has notched up modest successes, but a series of missteps has eroded domestic and international trust.

Read more https://carnegieeurope.eu/strategiceurope/81829?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss