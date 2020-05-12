The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Virtual Meeting: A Conversation With Martín Guzmán

Category: Foreign Policy Hits: 1

Economy Minister Martín Guzmán discusses the state of Argentina's economy, how the coronavirus has affected it, and the challenges it confronts as it works to restructure its external debt. The C. Peter McColough Series on International Economics brings the world's foremost economic policymakers and scholars to address members on current topics in international economics and U.S. monetary policy. This meeting series is presented by the Maurice R. Greenberg Center for Geoeconomic Studies.
image
20200515_A Conversation with Martín Guzmán_OTR.mp3
Size: 52 Mb

Read more https://www.cfr.org/event/virtual-meeting-conversation-martin-guzman

