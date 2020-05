Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Monday, 18 May 2020 16:53

China poses a challenge to both India and the United States, causing New Delhi to deepen its ties with Washington while appearing cordial with Beijing. India's core strategy is likely to succeed because Washington sees that strategic altruism is a good policy, given both India's constraints and U.S. needs.

