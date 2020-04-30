Virtual Meeting: The World: A Brief Introduction by Richard N. Haass

Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 14:42 Hits: 0

Richard Haass discusses The World: A Brief Introduction, his new book designed to provide readers of any age and experience with the essential background and building blocks they need to make sense of today’s complicated and interconnected world. The World focuses on essential history, what makes each region of the world tick, the many challenges (including but by no means limited to pandemics) that globalization presents, and the most influential countries, events, and ideas that shape the world and in turn shape our lives.

Read more https://www.cfr.org/event/virtual-meeting-world-brief-introduction-richard-n-haass