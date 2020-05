Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Sunday, 10 May 2020 10:08 Hits: 0

Among the bevy of great and middle powers involved in Libya, China is often neglected. It is not pouring in mercenaries or conducting airstrikes, but China is steadily investing and exerting influence in ways that promote Libya's eventual integration into China's global ambitions.

