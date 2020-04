Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 12:24 Hits: 2

Countries don't need to be “friends” to get meaningful things done. But U.S.-China strategic competition is giving way to a kind of “managed enmity” that is disrupting the world and forestalling the prospect of transnational responses to transnational threats.

Read more https://carnegieendowment.org/publications/81673?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss