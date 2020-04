Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 07:40 Hits: 2

Nicolás Maduro’s undemocratic regime has cut Venezuela off from the outside world for years, destroying the economy and depleting the healthcare system.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/04/28/for-venezuelans-maduro-guaido-government-enforced-self-isolation-is-nothing-new/