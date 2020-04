Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Monday, 27 April 2020 19:03 Hits: 1

Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion planned high-tech city involves forced evictions and vague promises of compensation. The killing of an activist who protested the development has reminded the world how the kingdom handles dissent.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/04/27/mohammed-bin-salman-neom-saudi-arabia/